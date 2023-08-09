《fOoL##》歌詞｜Marf 邱彥筒新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
作曲：Jerry Lang II / Adam Korbesmeyer / Sophie Rose / Jackie Young / Meron Ryan
作詞：陳蕾 / Rap : marife
編曲：Cut&Dry
監製：T-Ma / Cut&Dry
糊糊塗塗才有福
誰笑我不知道
無聊閒人評頭品足
難怪你很枯燥
個個笑我太瘋癲～
我卻說你看不穿～ 請 別羨慕妒忌我
我有我節奏自帶著配樂
天 若並未善待我
更要去對抗自創笨哲學 （不需聰明）Just be a fool~
（思想歸零）Just be a fool~
不必 事事用大智慧
愚笨亦是抗壓劑
（即管批評）I am a fool~ 自玩自樂亦要mean?
Sorry~ 惹你很生厭
Blah blah 流言流滿天
#@~ 理你都痴線
個個笑我太瘋癲～
But u can’t take your eyes off me. So~ 請 別羨慕妒忌我
我有我節奏自帶著配樂
天 若並未善待我
更要去對抗自創笨哲學 （不需聰明）Just be a fool~
（思想歸零）Just be a fool~
不必 事事用大智慧
愚笨亦是抗壓劑
（即管批評）I am a fool~ That’s the law of attraction,
Every single decision
Got me everything I need
Indeed I didn’t worry ‘bout it Are you feeling depressed?
Think ur life is a mess?
What’s the look on your face? Well, it might be a big slap but a new chap’
till you’ll break through when you come through
Don't say that you can’t do
What you set your mind to Be silly and cheeky
Just own it, believe me I guess
Cause that’s just my way to happiness~ ^^ 當 現實就是悶透
更要去放肆別放任接受
等 命運或是自救
你有你意見但態度照舊 （不需聰明）Just be a fool~ (Just be a fool~)
（思想歸零）Just be a fool~ (Just be a fool~) 講真 做笨蛋做上癮(getting stupid!)
凡事別太愛較真
（戚嘴表情）Let’s all be fools~ Bye~