ATTENTION MV｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Mirror新歌《ATTENTION》目錄
ATTENTION MV｜製作
ATTENTION MV｜歌詞
ATTENTION MV｜MV連結
ATTENTION MV｜製作
|曲：ES2 / Andreas Öhrn
|詞：T-Rexx
|編：ES2 / Lee Ching
|監：T-Ma
ATTENTION MV｜歌詞
Overloaded, got distracted
Lost your focus, yea I know it
Rage-baiting trend, got you brain-rotted
Your system crashed, go ahead restart it
太多信息但同你係無關
掃開晒知覺回復做原版
靠演算feed但無謂食全餐
鬥貼鬥快鬥急躁
個腦冇智慧得到
計算器靠我重組
模擬的世界紛擾得太異常
全程緊貼我封鎖一切異樣
現在學習凝望你心中渴想
Can I get your attention (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場越聚焦越強likeabot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention (Now)
鬧劇堆滿真面（Yuhh）
大大聲冇事件（Wooh）
硬件都快冒煙（What？）
Yea you know what I mean?
悶或可瞓陣先（Okay）
或望出去外邊（Let’sgol）
未必需要冒險（Uhhuh）
Keep your eyes on me
你想要睇乜其實自由揀
掃開嗰啲壞流量壞名單
靠演算feed但無謂食全餐
鬥貼鬥快鬥虛耗
最愛嘅有冇追到
計算器靠我重組
維持警覺至偵測到有異常
全程專注會封鎖一切異樣
現在學習凝望你心中渴想
Can I get your attention (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場 越聚焦越強 like a bot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention
時間有限時永有事情要放第二（計算多次）
重投興趣範圍輘看話題更要璽視
Can I get your attention (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場越聚焦越強 like a bot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention
(Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up
(Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up
試下戒癮戒焦躁
個腦冇咁快消耗
計算器靠我重組
Atten-atten-attention (Hey-hey-hey)
Composer | ES2 / Andreas Öhrn
Lyricist | T-Rexx
Arranger | ES2 / Lee Ching
Producer | T-Ma
Mixing | Charily Chu
Mastering | T-Ma
Label | Music Nation Records Company Limited
Lyrics translator | RN
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訂閱Channel: Mirror