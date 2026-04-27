ATTENTION

ATTENTION MV｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地編輯部

廣告

MIRROR《ATTENTION 》於今日4月27日推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Mirror新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Mirror新歌《ATTENTION》目錄

ATTENTION MV｜製作
ATTENTION MV｜歌詞
ATTENTION MV｜MV連結

ATTENTION MV｜製作

曲：ES2 / Andreas Öhrn
詞：T-Rexx
編：ES2 / Lee Ching
監：T-Ma

ATTENTION MV｜歌詞

Overloaded, got distracted
Lost your focus, yea I know it
Rage-baiting trend, got you brain-rotted
Your system crashed, go ahead restart it

太多信息但同你係無關
掃開晒知覺回復做原版
靠演算feed但無謂食全餐

鬥貼鬥快鬥急躁
個腦冇智慧得到
計算器靠我重組

模擬的世界紛擾得太異常
全程緊貼我封鎖一切異樣
現在學習凝望你心中渴想
Can I get your attention (Hey)

Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場越聚焦越強likeabot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention (Now)

鬧劇堆滿真面（Yuhh）
大大聲冇事件（Wooh）
硬件都快冒煙（What？）
Yea you know what I mean?
悶或可瞓陣先（Okay）
或望出去外邊（Let’sgol）
未必需要冒險（Uhhuh）
Keep your eyes on me
你想要睇乜其實自由揀
掃開嗰啲壞流量壞名單
靠演算feed但無謂食全餐

鬥貼鬥快鬥虛耗
最愛嘅有冇追到
計算器靠我重組

維持警覺至偵測到有異常
全程專注會封鎖一切異樣
現在學習凝望你心中渴想
Can I get your attention (Hey)

Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場 越聚焦越強 like a bot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention

時間有限時永有事情要放第二（計算多次）
重投興趣範圍輘看話題更要璽視

Can I get your attention (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Watch me, watch me (Hey)
Atten-atten-attention
Look at me, look at me (Hey)
望我踏破亂碼修煉場越聚焦越強 like a bot（Hey）
Atten-atten-attention

(Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up
(Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up, (Hey) Back up

試下戒癮戒焦躁
個腦冇咁快消耗
計算器靠我重組
Atten-atten-attention (Hey-hey-hey)

Composer | ES2 / Andreas Öhrn
Lyricist | T-Rexx
Arranger | ES2 / Lee Ching
Producer | T-Ma
Mixing | Charily Chu
Mastering | T-Ma
Label | Music Nation Records Company Limited
Lyrics translator | RN

Follow MIRROR
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirror.weare/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MIRROR.WeAre/

ATTENTION MV｜MV連結

訂閱Channel: Mirror

圖片來源：Youtube@Mirror資料或影片來源：Youtube@Mirror

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