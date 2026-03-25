Charisma MV｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
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Mirror新歌《Charisma》目錄
Charisma MV｜製作
Charisma MV｜歌詞
Charisma MV｜MV連結
Charisma MV｜製作
|曲：Antoine Adel Aboulkassimi (ADILE) / SQVARE
|詞：王樂儀
|編：ADILE
|監：Edward Chan
Charisma MV｜歌詞
Rap詞 : Anson Lo
You’re top-tier
and I might just be the only one who knows it just as much
I see we’ve got charisma
Then let’s go go go
最好天真怎麼機心污糟像動物
最好天真怎麼一顆機心在混入
挑釁或勾引
天使或人
你快貼近我 我快要失陷
貼近到 無人求逃生
吻到 圍牆能磨成針
找你在找我
做一對獵人
好勝與野性 企領與絲襪
You got charisma
Yeah you got charisma
Oh Ms. Charisma
for Mr. Charisma
命運會變化
熱吻到你我也倒下
You got charisma
Yeah you got charisma
Oh Ms. Charisma
for Mr. Charisma
魅力快擴散
熱烈又冷淡
You got charisma
She’s like entering the room, casually causing havoc
She’s got all these va va vroom, looking picture perfect
Everybody’s on a tilt, she shall be the axis
Got me uh uh uh, but I can take it coz’
訂閱Channel: Mirror