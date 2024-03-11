Rebound MV｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Rebound MV｜製作
|曲：
|詞：Oscar
|編：作曲//製王雙駿
|監：
Rap詞：王智德
LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
(Yo) Bounce with me Bounce with me Bounce with me
From the bottom let’s rebound
(Yo) Bounce with me Bounce with me Bounce with me
From the bottom let’s rebound
(Anson Kong)
準備好未 眼神鋒利
知己知彼你哋點夠我嚟
你雙眼皮我貼緊三眼皮
平時九龍過海我都會坐飛機
又唱又跳欣賞我勤力同能力
氣場已經影響南極
Come on get it Come on get down
我人氣高過胡迪
(Alton Wong)
WOW 我哋個flow幾咁認真
做偶像唔係發財最緊要立品
大家盡力跟實跟實我嘅車尾燈
距離越嚟越近越近 Michael Jackson
自信係必須 自戀先叫先驅
Every time we do 勁過將軍抽車
冇棋 再加兩錢肉緊 呼吸都可以娛賓 顛倒眾生
能量擴大 可擴大 原力震動 板塊
全部放大 可放大 全力跳彈 呼嗌
(Anson Kong)
不爽 大眾竟會不識貨的畫下
(Alton Wong)
交叉 無從令你 盡情剔多一下
(Anson Kong)
只知 自信足夠先可撐得住吧 誰在怕
(Yo) Bounce with me Bounce with me Bounce with me
From the bottom let’s rebound
(Yo) Bounce with me Bounce with me Bounce with me
From the bottom let’s rebound
(Alton Wong)
其實冇人教過我哋做偶像
(Anson Kong)
基本上一出世就注定落場
(Alton Wong)
唔好太囂張企喺潮流嘅尖啄
(Anson Kong)
Feel下個氣場。。。。
(Alton Wong)
4 3 2 1 埋位記住要三七
(Anson Kong)
記得記得 未得 導演未嗌CUT
型啲都重得 但我驚你休克
(AW)
喂! 嗰邊嘅觀眾個樣有啲恍惚喎
能量擴大 可擴大 原力震動 板塊
全部放大 可放大 全力跳彈 呼嗌
(Anson Kong)
誇張 或你嘲笑怎可唱得這麼
(Alton Wong)
囂張然而又會 換來一點心癢
(Anson Kong)
遭殃 突發喜愛欣賞我的異樣 無定向
LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA
LA LA LA LA
Rebound MV｜MV連結
