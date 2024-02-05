Nancy Kwai To be continued 《To be continued》歌詞｜Nancy Kwai新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《To be continued》歌詞｜Nancy Kwai新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

To be continued歌詞｜Nancy Kwai《To be continued》於2024-02-01推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Nancy Kwai新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Nancy Kwai《To be continued》｜歌詞

In the days gone by, we laughed and cried
We counted all the stars and planets in the sky

But time slips away, and memories fade
I’m holding on to what once was our fate

Thoughts of you lingered on
A bittersweetness I can’t explain
And wished those moments would stay a little longer

I don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
The way you held me close when I’m next to you,
All those summer nights all my dreams came true,
And all these precious moments were because of you

Don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
Guess all becomes my memories of you
For me to hold on to forever

Under the sunset light we were dancing
Between the light and shadow I’m in your hands

Our souls entwined, nothing we can do
That’s how I imagined that we’d come away

Thoughts of you lingered on
A bittersweetness I can’t explain
And wished those moments would stay a little longer

I don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
The way you held me close when I’m next to you,
All those summer nights all my dreams came true,
And all these precious moments were because of you

Don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
Guess all becomes my memories of you
For me to hold on to forever
Cos all I had was you

Nancy Kwai《To be continued》｜製作

作曲：Tim@Dear Jane
作詞：Tim@Dear Jane
編曲：Justin Yau, 陳考威
監製：陳考威, Tim@Dear Jane
Nancy Kwai《To be continued》｜新歌試聽