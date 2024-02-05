《To be continued》歌詞｜Nancy Kwai新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Nancy Kwai《To be continued》 | 目錄
Nancy Kwai《To be continued》｜歌詞
In the days gone by, we laughed and cried
We counted all the stars and planets in the sky
But time slips away, and memories fade
I’m holding on to what once was our fate
Thoughts of you lingered on
A bittersweetness I can’t explain
And wished those moments would stay a little longer
I don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
The way you held me close when I’m next to you,
All those summer nights all my dreams came true,
And all these precious moments were because of you
Don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
Guess all becomes my memories of you
For me to hold on to forever
Under the sunset light we were dancing
Between the light and shadow I’m in your hands
Our souls entwined, nothing we can do
That’s how I imagined that we’d come away
Thoughts of you lingered on
A bittersweetness I can’t explain
And wished those moments would stay a little longer
I don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
The way you held me close when I’m next to you,
All those summer nights all my dreams came true,
And all these precious moments were because of you
Don’t wanna miss the things that we used to do,
Guess all becomes my memories of you
For me to hold on to forever
Cos all I had was you