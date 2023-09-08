《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》歌詞｜New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix歌詞｜New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》於2023-09-01推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。