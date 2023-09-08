《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》歌詞｜New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》 | 目錄
- New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜新歌試聽
- New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜製作
- New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜歌詞
- New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜MV
New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜新歌試聽
New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜製作
有待更新
New Kids On The Block, SEVENTEEN《Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) – Dem Jointz Remix》｜歌詞
Wasn't in the mood for dancin', forget about romancin'
'Cause I already got a lady
Wasn't tryin' to be flirty, wasn't feelin' dirty
'Til this shorty started grindin' on me
With her itty-bitty waist and her pretty, pretty face
And the leanest, meanest, baddest, baddest body
Didn't have no time to waste, she was lookin' for a taste, yeah
And she was wantin' me to party
Ooh, it's so crazy
She's like Baby, I'm like Swayze
I said, ooh, and I'm burnin' up
So let's turn it up, I said turn it up now
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dan-da-da-da-dan-da-da-dancin', dancin' on me
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on mе (On me) The way she movеs, I'm hypnotized
She'll end up when I'm here with her
She's movin' to the rhythm, I can feel the love
I might just risk it all, you stole my heart, girl, it's yours
I think you got me fallin', can't get up
Might need an intervention, baby
Ooh, it's so crazy
She's like Baby, I'm like Swayze
I said, ooh, I'm burnin' up
So turn it up, I said turn it up now
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dan-da-da-da-dan-da-da-dancin', dancin' on me
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me) Now I know that my girl is alone and
She's been blowin' me up on my phone, but
I can shower when I get back home 'cause
Tonight, I'm dancin' dirty, yeah
My friends are wonderin' where I done gone
They're playin' my song, I'm stuck, I'm in the zone are comin' on
She said she's dancin' with me, yeah
Ooh, it's so crazy
She's like Baby, I'm like Swayze
I said, ooh, and I'm burnin' up
So let's turn it up, I said turn it up now (Turn it up now, turn it up now)
Roll that body, feel the energy
I know that lingo, I think that she's into me
You'll get me in a whole lot of trouble, oh yeah
Feel the bass, feel the boom, feel the rubble, oh yeah
Caught up in the daze, caught up in the maze
Time is standin' still, but I'm already late
I'ma need an alibi
I'm tryna think of somethin', I can't concentrate She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dan-da-da-da-dan-da-da-dancin', dancin' on me
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)
She's dirty-dirty dan-da-da-da-dan-da-da-dancin', dancin' on me
She's dirty-dirty dancin', dirty dancin' on me (On me)