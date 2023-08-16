NewJeans《Super Shy》歌詞｜中文歌詞翻譯+MV首播曝光
NewJeans《Super Shy》 | 目錄
NewJeans《Super Shy》｜新歌試聽
NewJeans《Super Shy》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
NewJeans《Super Shy》｜中韓歌詞
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
And I wanna go out with you
Where you wanna go? (Huh?)
Find a lil spot
Just sit and talk
Looking pretty
Follow me
우리 둘이 나란히 (我們倆並肩)
보이지? (봐) (你看見了吧? (看過來))
내 눈이 (heh) (我的眼 (heh))
갑자기 빛나지(忽然閃閃發光)
When you say
I’m your dream
You don’t even know my name
Do ya?
You don’t even know my name
Do ya-a?
누구보다도（比起任何人）
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
나 원래 말도 잘하고 그런데 왜 이런지(我本來話語能力也不錯，但為什麼會變成這樣呢？))
I don’t like that
Something odd about you
Yeah you’re special and you know it
You’re the top babe
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
떨리는 지금도（就連顫抖的此刻）
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
You don’t even know my name
Do ya?
You don’t even know my name
Do ya-a?
누구보다도（比起任何人）
You don’t even know my name
Do ya?
You don’t even know my name
Do ya-a?