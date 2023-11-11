《Can’t Catch Me Now – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes》歌詞｜Olivia Rodrigo新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Can’t Catch Me Now – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes歌詞｜Olivia Rodrigo《Can’t Catch Me Now – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes》於2023-11-03推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Olivia Rodrigo新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。