《Twinkle Twinkle》歌詞｜Peder Elias新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Peder Elias《Twinkle Twinkle》｜歌詞
God I wonder where you are
Tell me that you're not too far away
Late drive with the same song on replay
Sing loud as we head home in the rain and so do you
We walk into your front door
We dance on the kitchen floor
Oh I wish that night would never end
I don't know how it's been two months and You've gone quiet
I'm stuck talking to the moon like
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
God I wonder where you are
Tell me that you're not too far away
Cause I'm like
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Please don't leave me in the dark
Tell me you're not in his arms again
Oh no
Somewhere on the other side of town
Tell me is it where you're hiding now
Cause we had the best of time
You ghost I don't know why
It's all getting lonely here
cause I
I don't know how it's been two months and
You've gone quiet
I'm stuck talking to the moon like
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
God I wonder where you are
Tell me that you're not too far away
Cause I'm like
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Please don't leave me in the dark
Tell me you're not in his arms again
Oh no
I don't wanna know
So don't tell me baby
If you're underneath someone else I'd hate it
I don't wanna know
If you are don't tell me no
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
God I wonder where you are
Tell me that you're not too far away
Cause I'm like
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Please don't leave me in the dark
Tell me you're not in his arms again
Oh no