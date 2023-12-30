《Airplane Tickets》歌詞｜Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro《Airplane Tickets》 | 目錄
Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, Rauw Alejandro《Airplane Tickets》｜歌詞
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, woh
We living
Yeah
We living
Oh, eh
Oh-oh-oh, oh
We living
Uh-uh-uh
Yo
We living
Restless, you're gettin' restless
In fact, that something's missing (Missing)
It was all bad, tears that you shed (Shed)
No such thing at all as moving too fast
Only thing she care about is whereabouts
Eye contact, she stare me down, wanna wear me out
She said it without sayin' it (Sayin' it)
We link up, proper plannin' (Plannin')
We take trips and she tellin'
Feeling East Coast air
I got airplane tickets with your name on them, eh, eh, eh
And, girl, you're fine by me 'cause you're good money, eh, eh, eh, eh
Say you'll fall in love, girl, you might as well, eh, eh, eh
All jokes aside, make you mine for real, eh, eh, eh, eh (Ra-Rauw)
¿Qué tiene' puesto? (Mami)
No puedo esperar a mandarte a buscar
Me cansé de las foto', el story, los texto' (¡Ah!)
Se molesta si no le contesto (¡Yah!)
Pues házmelo así, bien toxic, caotic (Uh-wuh)
No se deja ver, ella es exótica (¡WYih!)
Clase aparte, otra liga (¡Yah!)
Only thing she care about is whereabouts
Eye contact, she stare me down, wanna wear me out
She said it without sayin' it (Sayin' it)
We link up, proper plannin' (Plannin')
We take trips and she tellin' (Tellin')
Feeling East Coast air
Mami, el ticket del avión tiene tu nombre, eh, eh, eh, eh (Oh-oh)
Una vez tú llegue' no querrás volver, eh, eh, eh, eh
Si te pone' pa' mí, pues yo también, eh, eh, eh
Tú solo dime y pongo el mundo a tus pie', eh, eh, eh, eh
Fun time, I want you and I under the sun
I think strongly about that special someone
Fun time, I want you and I under the sun
I think strongly about that special someone
Only thing she care about is whereabouts
Eye contact, she stare me down, wanna wear me out (Stare me down, I)
She said it without sayin' it (Sayin' it)
We link up, proper plannin' (Plannin')
We take trips and she tellin' (Tellin')
Feeling East Coast air
I got airplane tickets with your name on them, eh, eh, eh (Oh-oh)
Una vez tú llegue' no querrás volver, eh, eh, eh, eh
Say you'll fall in love, girl, you might as well, eh, eh, eh
Tú solo dime y pongo el mundo a tus pie', eh, eh, eh, eh