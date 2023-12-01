《NOBODY》歌詞｜SOYEON ((G)I-DLE), WINTER, LIZ (IVE)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
SOYEON ((G)I-DLE), WINTER, LIZ (IVE)《NOBODY》｜歌詞
WOAW!
You never, never ever 멈추지 마
또 굳이 쟤들의 말을 귀담지 마
You ready? I’ve never met nobody
Nobody like you
나만 믿음 돼
쭉 내게 직진해
Nobody’s like you like like you
오직 둘만의 Drive
Open해 모든 걸 다
이건 아주 멋진 Dream
즉흥적인 Ma trip
Damn 거침없이 Let me drive Imma rolling
Getting my kicks on my way yeah I’m flying
Can I get can I get can I get you 어서 와
Nobody 내 옆에 앉을래?
Nobody body nobody but you
Nobody 너여야 해
우리 둘이 눈이 부시게 nobody nobody
One, Two, Three, Four
그 정도면 충분한 걸
And I can’t stop 너는 분명
아마 미치도록 좋을 거야
Zero to sixty
그 짧은 순간에
운명은 바뀌어 Like like you
오직 둘만의 Drive
어서 Open해 모든 걸 다
깨어나도 꿈인 Dream
같이 뛰어들어 Come in
Damn 거침없이 Let me drive Imma rolling
Getting my kicks on my way yeah I’m flying
Can I get can I get can I get you 어서 와
Nobody 내 옆에 앉을래?
Nobody body nobody but you
Nobody 너여야 해
우리 둘이 눈이 부시게 Nobody nobody
No no no no no no nobody
No no no no no no nobody
WOAW!
Damn 거침없이 Let me drive Imma rolling
Getting my kicks on my way yeah I’m flying
Can I get can I get can I get you 어서 와
Nobody 너만이 가능해
Nobody body nobody but you
Nobody 너여야 해
우리 둘이 눈이 부시게 nobody nobody
One, Two, Three, Four
그 정도면 충분한 걸
And I can’t stop 전부 걸고
내게 betting해야 좋을 거야
One, Two, Three, Four
그 정도면 충분한 걸
And I can’t stop 지금부터
전부 각오해야 좋을 거야