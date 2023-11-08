Taylor Swift Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 《Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)歌詞｜Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》於2023-10-27推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Taylor Swift新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》 | 目錄

  1. Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜歌詞
  2. Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜製作
  3. Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜新歌試聽
  4. Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜MV

Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜歌詞

You went to a party
I heard from everybody
You part the crowd like the Red Sea
Don't even get me started
Did you get anxious though
On the way home?
I guess I'll never ever know
Now that we don't talk

You grew your hair long
You got new icons
And from the outside
It looks like you're tryin' lives on
I miss the old ways
You didn't have to change
But I guess I don't have a say
Now that we don't talk
I call my mom, she said that it was for the best
Remind myself the more I gave, you'd want me less
I cannot be your friend, so I pay the price of what I lost
And what it cost, now that we don't talk
What do you tell your friends we
Shared dinners, long weekends with?
Truth is, I can't pretend it's
Platonic, it's just ended, so
I call my mom, she said to get it off my chest (Off my chest)
Remind myself the way you faded 'til I left (Until I left)
I cannot be your friend, so I pay the price of what I lost (Of what I lost)
And what it cost, now that we don't talk
I don't have to pretend I like acid rock
Or that I'd like to be on a mega yacht
With important men who think important thoughts
Guess maybe I am better off
now that we don't talk
And the only way back to my dignity
Was to turn into a shrouded mystery
Just like I had been when you were chasing me
Guess this is how it has to be
now that we don't talk

Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜製作

Taylor Swift《Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜新歌試聽