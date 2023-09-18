《BOTH (with 21 Savage)》歌詞｜Tiësto & BIA, 21 Savage新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
作曲：AzizTheShake, Andre Davidson, BIA, Dewain Whitmore, Plested, Sean Davidson, 21 Savage & Tiësto
作詞：AzizTheShake, Andre Davidson, BIA, Dewain Whitmore, Plested, Sean Davidson, 21 Savage & Tiësto
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Don't you tell me that it's love or money, I want both
Ain't no way I let you take one from me, I want both
Dollar bills, all the feelings I can feel
Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know
I want both
Don't you tell me that it's love or money, I want both
Ain't no way I let you take one from me, I want both
Dollar bills, all the feelings I can feel (Uh)
Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know (Tiësto, BIA-BIA)
I want both This money and the love, I need both of them (Frrp, cash)
In the back of the 'Lac, gimme both my friеnds (Uh)
I'm in London, L.A., like it's both my ends
All thesе Ms that I fend for, I'm supposed to spend (Skrrt)
I'm a real player, no rookie (Uh)
I'ma have my cake if you want this cookie (Want this cookie)
He said, "Gimme that gushy" (Cash)
I said, "I need a hunnid K or better to book me" (Uh)
I like my money, I like your money
I like walk-through, residual and show money (Frrp)
BIA beat the beat up like it stole from me
Been a long time since I had no money, uh (Yeah)
Please keep quiet when the big boss talkin'
We found love in the penthouse apartment (Uh)
I got drivers, I do no walkin' (Uh, uh)
Why would I choose when you know I got options Don't you tell me that it's love or money, I want both
Ain't no way I let you take one from me, I want both
Dollar bills, all the feelings I can feel
Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know
I want both
Don't you tell me that it's love or money, I want both
Ain't no way I let you take one from me, I want both
Dollar bills, all the feelings I can feel
Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know
I want both Both, both
I want both
Both, both
Let 'em know, let 'em know (21, 21, 21)
I want both Fly first class now but I used to fly in coach (21, 21, 21)
Got a million dollar limit on the credit card, I spend most (On God)
Seen a Lamb' and a 'Rarri, couldn't decide, so I bought both (On God, 21)
They be talkin' 'bout net worth but I bet my net your gross (21)
I want love and dollars (Both)
Bugattis and models (Both)
Money write, she'll holler (On God)
Max contract, I'm a baller (Straight up)
She addicted to the lifestyle (21)
I could use my earrings for ice now (21)
Couldn't pick a friend 'cause they all fine (21)
Told 'em, "Give me both, cut the lights down" (21) Don't you tell me that it's love or money, I want both
Ain't no way I let you take one from me, I want both
Dollar bills, all the feelings I can feel
Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know
I want both I want love and dollars
Both, both
Both of them
I want both
I want love and dollars
Both, both, let 'em know, let 'em know (BIA-BIA, Tiësto)
I want both