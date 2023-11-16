《Blue Spring》歌詞｜TOMORROW X TOGETHER新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
TOMORROW X TOGETHER《Blue Spring》 | 目錄
TOMORROW X TOGETHER《Blue Spring》｜歌詞
넌 늘 곁에
All my youth, 가득 차
너의 온기
따스한 너의 숨결에
서늘했던 내 세계에
마침내 피어난 봄
나의 blue spring
아무도 몰라 그 겨울
숱한 불안들과 떨리던 heartbeat
Feeling blue, 시리게 파란 날들
따뜻이 날 안아준 널 기억해
It's just like magic 너뿐이야
내 뿔도 crown으로 바꾼 너
Now all my days and nights
봄바람이 번져 when you call out my name
When we're high, when we're low
넌 늘 곁에
All my youth, 가득 차
너의 온기
따스한 너의 숨결에
서늘했던 내 세계에
마침내 피어난 봄
나의 blue spring
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Flowers, flowers
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Flowers, flowers
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Flowers, flowers
마침내 피어난 봄
나의 blue spring
Blue 속 피어난 flowers (Flowers)
따스한 우리들의 hours (Hours)
함께하자는 우리 promise (Promise)
오랜 겨울 끝 찾아온
봄이 됐어 넌
I'll be with you, every moment
You said, "우린 destiny
서로 없인 can't imagine it"
When we're high, when we're low
넌 늘 곁에
All my youth, 가득 차
너의 온기
따스한 너의 숨결에
서늘했던 내 세계에
마침내 피어난 봄
나의 blue spring
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (No)
Flowers, flowers (No)
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Flowers, flowers
마침내 피어난 넌 내 세상의 spring (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Flowers, flowers
마침내 피어난 봄 (마침내 피어난 봄)
나의 blue spring
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Woah-oh-oh-oh)
Flowers, flowers
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Woah-oh-oh-oh)
Flowers, flowers
(Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) (Woah-oh-oh-oh)
Flowers, flowers
마침내 피어난 봄
나의 blue spring (나의 blue spring)