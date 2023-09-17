《Rush (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)》歌詞｜Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, Hyunjin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, Hyunjin《Rush (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)》｜新歌試聽
Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, Hyunjin《Rush (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)》｜製作
作曲：Troye Sivan, Leland, Alex Chapman, Styalz Fuego, NOVODOR, Zhone & PinkPantheress
Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, Hyunjin《Rush (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)》｜歌詞
作詞 /
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Yeah Big communication, tell me what you want
Translate your vibration, let your body talk to me
Baby love, if you wanna show me what
You've been schemin' up, if you wanna (Let go)
Trust the simulation, don't you let it break
Every stimulation, promise I can take
What you wanna give? Boy, you better show me what
You've been schemin' up You got my heartbeat racin'
My body blazin' I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good So good when we slow gravity, so good
It's so good, it's so good
Breathe, one, two, three, take all of me, so good
It's so good, it's so good I know you're somebody interested in dancin'
I just told my lover, "Baby, tell me" (Yeah)
"Did you really care I two-stepped with another?"
But you're still my sunshine, take this with me
And I finished it so I know I'm sure
Haven't done this since September
Right around then you were at my door
I can barely still remember
How'd we end up on the floor?
Can we go some more?
Somehow I think we're better off just dancin' You got my heartbeat (Heartbeat) racin' (Racin')
My body blazin' I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good So good when we slow gravity, so good
It's so good, it's so good (Good)
Breathe one, two, three, take all of me, so good
It's so good, it's so good It's so good, it's so good
Yeah
It's so good, it's so good