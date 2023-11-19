Various Artists Full Moon 《Full Moon》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Full Moon》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
Full Moon歌詞｜Various Artists《Full Moon》於2023-10-20推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Various Artists新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Various Artists《Full Moon》 | 目錄

  1. Various Artists《Full Moon》｜歌詞
  2. Various Artists《Full Moon》｜製作
  3. Various Artists《Full Moon》｜新歌試聽
  4. Various Artists《Full Moon》｜MV

Various Artists《Full Moon》｜歌詞

I close my eyes and I see you
I feel my heart beatin' for you
You take my breath away
Whenever you hold me close
I realized, I can't go back
My everything started to change
When you appeared in my darkness
Lookin' at the silvery light
It was always you
And I'm drawn to you, my moon
I will take ten more steps towards you
When you move back
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you
I hold your hands so tight, I see you
I promise I'll never leave it
I finally found my answer
I won't hesitate no more
I'm drawn to you, my moon
I will take ten more steps towards you
When you move back
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you
I'm telling you, I love
Every moment spent with you
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you

Various Artists《Full Moon》｜製作

有待更新
Various Artists《Full Moon》｜新歌試聽