《Full Moon》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Various Artists《Full Moon》｜歌詞
I feel my heart beatin' for you
You take my breath away
Whenever you hold me close
I realized, I can't go back
My everything started to change
When you appeared in my darkness
Lookin' at the silvery light
It was always you
And I'm drawn to you, my moon
I will take ten more steps towards you
When you move back
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you
I hold your hands so tight, I see you
I promise I'll never leave it
I finally found my answer
I won't hesitate no more
I'm drawn to you, my moon
I will take ten more steps towards you
When you move back
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you
I'm telling you, I love
Every moment spent with you
There's no reason is needed for me
Even though it's too far
It doesn't matter where you are
My thoughts always go back to you
Because it's you