《TRUE》歌詞｜Yoari新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Yoari《TRUE》 | 目錄
Yoari《TRUE》｜歌詞
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Why is it so complicated? (Complicated)
Nothing makes me confused
No wonder why
I'm still in hell
This is the moment, come
Now, it's time to choose
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
Bring me to the dark
Can't find you in the end
Don't ever cry for me
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
So tell you all the truth (So tell you all the truth)
Tell me the truth
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Why is it so complicated? (Complicated)
Nothing makes me confused
No wonder why
I'm still in hell
This is the moment, come
Now, it's time to choose
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
Bring me to the dark
Can't find you in the end (In the end)
Don't ever cry for me
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
So tell you all the truth (So tell you all the truth, all the)
Tell me the truth
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Tell me, what should I do?