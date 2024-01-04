Yoari TRUE 《TRUE》歌詞｜Yoari新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《TRUE》歌詞｜Yoari新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

TRUE歌詞｜Yoari《TRUE》於2023-12-23推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Yoari新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Yoari《TRUE》 | 目錄

  1. Yoari《TRUE》｜歌詞
  2. Yoari《TRUE》｜製作
  3. Yoari《TRUE》｜新歌試聽
  4. Yoari《TRUE》｜MV

Yoari《TRUE》｜歌詞

Tell me the truth
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Why is it so complicated? (Complicated)

Nothing makes me confused
No wonder why
I'm still in hell
This is the moment, come
Now, it's time to choose

Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
Bring me to the dark
Can't find you in the end
Don't ever cry for me
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
So tell you all the truth (So tell you all the truth)

Tell me the truth
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Why is it so complicated? (Complicated)

Nothing makes me confused
No wonder why
I'm still in hell
This is the moment, come
Now, it's time to choose

Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
Bring me to the dark
Can't find you in the end (In the end)
Don't ever cry for me
Ooh-ooh, hoo-hoo
So tell you all the truth (So tell you all the truth, all the)

Tell me the truth
This is the end
I feel like losing myself
Can't find my way
To not lose you
Tell me, what should I do?

Yoari《TRUE》｜製作

Yoari《TRUE》｜新歌試聽