《Biri-Biri – English Version》歌詞｜YOASOBI新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
YOASOBI《Biri-Biri – English Version》 | 目錄
YOASOBI《Biri-Biri – English Version》｜歌詞
Having in mind our very first “hi”
It’s been in my thoughts, ah
For this day to come light up
The sparkling light inhabiting your eyes
So bright, I watched it arise
“The way’s full of unknowns
Walkin’ across this land”
And searching far and wide, new encounters expand
Go find it, continue
Get a personal jewel and you
Gotta save what journeys bring you
Then you, then you
Hurry up!
“Red, and blue, and green
The lively colors in the scene”
Treasure hunting, on occasion, we would veer the street
I want a battle to happen between you and me
3.2.1!
Come on out, “I choose ya”
Show has now begun, so get up
Let me, so, let me feel
The beat, the beating heart
Pounding inside, increasing with time
Refined it to develop
“Electric hit
I get it, get it strong”
And now, take aim to start the fight and
Keep it, keep it up!
So pick out, pick out, pick out
Meaningful moments all around as we head up
Let’s go, no limit-limit, yo
Billi-billions
Free the, free the core
Jilli-jillions
Give me, give me, more
Here we, here we go
Living, living, oh
Getting, getting all
Fun, electrical
Gold and crystal
Or silver’s not what I want now
Newbie? Leader?
Whatever, I don’t really mind now
“The sapphire sky
The emerald of the sea, transcend”
To chase the ruby spot, the journey’s end
I’ll pass all these challenges, I’m on the way
To find the fun, waiting in a town away
So black or white, defining it
“With a battle, we know
How to, so from”
ABC and to XYZ
Finally got to meet you
At long last, I got to meet you
Let me, so let me feel
The beat, the beat is on a roll
Are we both rising hotter?
When morning sun is a glow
And nights of when the moon is afloat
Everything I have gathered in tow
Let’s go toe-to-toe
Intense showdown
Nothing will be holding us now
I saw the vision
Dream of this very stage
Come on out, “I choose ya”
The long-awaited moment’s here, the show’s on
Let’s go beyond the heartbeat, in the flow
Inside us echo
Refined it to develop
“Electric hit
I get it, get it strong”
And now, take aim to start the fight and
Keep it, keep it up!
So pick out, pick out, pick out
Meaningful moments all around as we head up
It’s always no limit-limit, yo
Oh, you with that arrogant face you show
And you who’s shy with an inner glow
“To moments staring down below
Say “bye-bye”
To catch, find it, let’s go
Billi-billions
Free the, free the core
Jilli-jillions
Give me, give me, more
Here we, here we go
Living, living, oh
Getting, getting all
Fun, electrical