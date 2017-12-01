《Do姐再Shopping》未曝光爆笑片段 陸永：Do姐著絲襪防狼

文：Cynthia｜圖：TVB | 原文：新假期
<h2>01｜《Do姐再Shopping》 Do姐專用防狼絲襪</h2>
<p>第一集《Do姐再Shopping》去到專賣山系用品的MORIPARK Outdoor Village ，4人大行日本高質山系用品，可以防水防UV防風，其中一條褲透明到好似絲襪咁，Do姐就好好奇係同來防咩？陸永妙回：「只要Do姐著咗，就可以防狼！」但Do姐就反而想買畀陸永著，唔通Do姐咁重口味⋯⋯</p>
<figure id="attachment_386635" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386635 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.18.44_13432254955a1e9af8715af-1024x571.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="535" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Do姐專用絲襪，著咗可以防狼！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_386636" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386636 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.19.24_11708792505a1e9b2682691-1024x573.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="537" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Do姐睇得咁認真，原來係陸永著畀佢睇！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>02｜C君自爆 奴隸起家</h2>
<p>去到介紹做outdoor爐具起家的品牌，C君突然回想起自己的身世，一時感性起來，大爆：「人哋係做爐具起家，我就做<strong>奴隸</strong>起家！」聞者傷心，Do姐聽到都忍唔住「嘖」咗佢一聲！</p>
<figure id="attachment_386637" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386637 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.22.24_8849780035a1e9b6b20965-1024x571.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="535" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">望住啲爐具，C君一時感懷身世。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_386638" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386638 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.22.40_3773903845a1e9b89d9687-1024x573.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="537" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Do姐一臉嫌棄！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>03｜Do姐量子力學教煮食</h2>
<p>Shopping完後，Do姐再帶大家去試戶外都可以煮到的美食，被翠如問到和牛點整時，擁有大智慧的Do姐講解教學：「總之我就整到啦！」農夫即時和應狠批翠如：「你咩都問嘅，不如問下量子力學！」</p>
<figure id="attachment_386639" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386639 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.24.13_9203646265a1e9bb564f87-1024x574.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="538" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">和牛都可以戶外整到，翠如好驚訝地問教學！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_386640" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386640 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.24.26_10602567375a1e9bb821b93-1024x571.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="535" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Do姐妙回引得大家大笑。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>04｜C君用pie計直徑</h2>
<p>最後的甜品apple pie 賣相吸引，Do姐仲教大家點整。「首先要有apple，之後再有pie，成個就係apple pie！」C君雖然奴隸出身，都讀過下書，即刻聯想到「有PIE(π) 就可以計直徑」，果然好聰明！</p>
<figure id="attachment_386641" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386641 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.28.21_12553048695a1e9c012fa50-1024x572.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="536" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Do姐教煮餸：apple+pie=apple pie。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_386642" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-386642 size-large" src="http://imgs.gotrip.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-29-7.28.46_7966443325a1e9c03c2f32-1024x573.jpg" alt="Do姐再Shopping" width="960" height="537" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">C君即時展示自己小學時學過的知識！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>即睇隱藏片！</h2>
<p>第一集佢哋除咗攀石同做瑜伽，仲湊下近年好興嘅camping熱，去左呢間由日本人創立嘅戶外用品店shopping呀，節目無足本播晒，惟有在facebook畀大家like and share！去片～</p>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftvbcom%2Fvideos%2F10155749235473449%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></div></p>
