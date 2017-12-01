Do姐再Shopping

《Do姐再Shopping》未曝光爆笑片段 陸永：Do姐著絲襪防狼

《Do姐再Shopping》集集都笑唔斷氣，但相信觀眾係唔會夠喉的。TVB放了不少絕密未曝光、冇喺電視播過的片段，比節目更加爆笑，一齊睇下精選4大笑位啦！

文：Cynthia｜圖：TVB | 原文：新假期

