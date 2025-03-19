胡杏兒老公李乘德夜店狂歡被指攬索女 IG回應事件引網民熱議
胡杏兒老公︱李乘德為攬女解話：我是個擁抱者
李乘德與胡杏兒昨日整天未有任何回應，直至今日上午約10時30分，李乘德針對背著妻子夜店摟女一事作出澄清。他在Instagram上載了一張印有「A Hug a Day Keeps the Doctor Away」字樣的卡通圖片，並以英文留言解釋道：
Just woke up to a beautiful sunny day!
Hug all your family, friends and colleagues!
Long sincere hugs. BOTH Men AND women, boyfriends AND girlfriends! Husbands AND wives!
Just like I did for my birthday in a lounge bar because that’s where many people have birthday drinks with a few of their close family, friends and colleagues.
And I would do it all over again, because anyone who knows me well also knows I’m a big hugger 😊 ❤️
Oh, but hold on. Why am I writing this?
I don’t know. Maybe it would be great to see everyone get a hug today! Maybe even unkind people who may need it the most.
Have a lovely day all of you lovely people!
中文意思大約如下：
清晨醒來，陽光燦爛！
去擁抱你的家人、朋友與同事吧！
那種長久而真摯的擁抱，無論是男人與女人，情侶之間，抑或夫妻之間！
就像我在酒吧慶生時一樣，那晚許多人聚在一起，與親密的家人、朋友和同事共飲生日酒，氣氛溫馨。
我會重來一遍，因為任何熟悉我的人都知道我是個擁抱者
哦，不過等等，為何要寫下這些？
我也不確定，或許是因為今天看到每個人都能被擁抱感覺真好，甚至包括那些最需要關懷、卻不那麼友善的人。
祝所有可愛的人擁有愉快的一天！
胡杏兒有回能 1舉動對丈夫支持
對於李乘德的行為，胡杏兒選擇了支持丈夫，她在社交平台上對李乘德的帖文按讚。這顯示出夫妻之間的深厚感情，也反映了胡杏兒對家庭的重視和對丈夫的信任。