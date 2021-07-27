微辣蘇霖最強勁敵現身 霍哥狂冧20歲混血大學生Cassandra

\u6fb3\u9580\u7db2\u4e0a\u5a1b\u6a02\u5e73\u53f0\u300c\u5fae\u8fa3\u300d\u8fd1\u5e74\u767c\u5c55\u8fc5\u901f\uff0c\u5176\u641e\u7b11\u77ed\u7247\u66f4\u4ee4\u5b83\u7d05\u5230\u4e2d\u570b\u5927\u9678\u3001\u9999\u6e2f\u3001\u53f0\u7063\u3001\u6771\u5357\u4e9e\u7b49\u5730\uff0c\u8fd1\u5e74\u6709\u4e0d\u5c11\u5973\u85dd\u4eba\u52a0\u5165\uff0c\u6700\u591a\u4eba\u8a8d\u8b58\u7684\uff0c\u662f16\u5e74\u570b\u969b\u5c0f\u59d0\u6fb3\u9580\u4ee3\u8868\u7684\u8607\u9716\uff08Sulin\uff09\uff0c\u4e0d\u904e\u300c\u5fae\u8fa3\u300d\u4e0d\u505c\u6709\u65b0\u9762\u5b54\uff0c20\u6b72\u7684\u4e2d\u8461\u6df7\u8840\u5152Cassandra\uff0c\u6210\u70ba\u5f8c\u8d77\u4e4b\u79c0\uff0c\u5c31\u9023\u970d\u54e5\u90fd\u7518\u9858\u505a\u7c43\u7403\u7540\u4f62\u6253\u3002 \u64b0\u6587\uff1a\u6771\u65b9\u65b0\u5730 \u5716\u7247\uff1a\u970d\u54e5IG\u3001Cassandra IG \u5fae\u8fa3\u7537\u795e\u6367\u5973\u6709\u4e00\u624b \u8fd1\u5e74\u62cd\u904e\u300c\u5fae\u8fa3\u300d\u77ed\u7247\u6216\u7bc0\u76ee\u7684\u5973\u4ed4\u90fd\u6703\u77e5\u540d\u5ea6\u5927\u589e\uff0c\u970d\u54e5\u7d55\u5c0d\u529f\u4e0d\u53ef\u6c92\uff0c\u9019\u65e5\u970d\u54e5\u5728\u793e\u4ea4\u7db2\u653e\u4e86\u4e00\u5f35\u7793\u5730\u626e\u6ce2\u7684\u7167\u7247\uff0c\u76f8\u4e2d\u5973\u4e3b\u89d2\u7b11\u5bb9\u975e\u5e38\u751c\u7f8e\uff0c\u4e94\u5b98\u53c8\u6a19\u7dfb\uff0c\u96e3\u602a\u970d\u54e5\u505a\u6ce2\u90fd\u5481\u51a7\uff01 \u6fb3\u9580\u5973\u5927\u5b78\u751f \u4eca\u6b21\u4ee4\u970d\u54e5\u6688\u5f97\u4e00\u9663\u9663\u7684\u662f20\u6b72\u7684\u8d99\u5609\u665e(Cassandra)\uff0c\u5927\u5bb6\u90fd\u53eb\u5979Cass\uff0c\u662f\u4e2d\u8461\u6df7\u8840\u5152\uff0c\u73fe\u6642\u5728\u6fb3\u9580\u5927\u5b78\u4fee\u8b80\u8461\u6587\u7814\u7a76\uff0c\u559c\u6b61\u5531\u6b4c\u3001\u8df3\u821e\u53ca\u6253\u58c1\u7403\uff0c\u6027\u683c\u967d\u5149\u53c8\u6d3b\u6f51\u3002 \u7db2\u6c11\u7fa8\u6155\u970d\u54e5\u6709\u8277\u798f \u4e0d\u5c11\u7db2\u6c11\u90fd\u7fa8\u6155\u53c8\u5992\u5fcc\u970d\u54e5\u6709\u5982\u6b64\u8277\u798f\uff0c\u8eab\u908a\u7d22\u5973\u8eca\u8f2a\u8f49\uff0c\u9664\u4e86\u300c\u5fae\u8fa3\u300d\u5973\u795e\u8607\u9716\uff0c\u66f4\u4e0d\u5b9a\u671f\u6709\u65b0\u8840\u52a0\u76df\uff0c\u53ef\u80fdCassandra\u6bd4\u8f03\u5c11\u51fa\u93e1\uff0c\u5927\u5bb6\u5c0d\u5979\u7684\u8a8d\u8b58\u4e0d\u592a\u6df1\uff0c\u975e\u5e38\u6709\u65b0\u9bae\u611f\u3002