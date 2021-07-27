未命名-1

微辣蘇霖最強勁敵現身 霍哥狂冧20歲混血大學生Cassandra

東方新地 - 娛聞

澳門網上娛樂平台「微辣」近年發展迅速，其搞笑短片更令它紅到中國大陸、香港、台灣、東南亞等地，近年有不少女藝人加入，最多人認識的，是16年國際小姐澳門代表的蘇霖（Sulin），不過「微辣」不停有新面孔，20歲的中葡混血兒Cassandra，成為後起之秀，就連霍哥都甘願做籃球畀佢打。

撰文：東方新地 圖片：霍哥IG、Cassandra IG

微辣男神捧女有一手

近年拍過「微辣」短片或節目的女仔都會知名度大增，霍哥絕對功不可沒，這日霍哥在社交網放了一張瞓地扮波的照片，相中女主角笑容非常甜美，五官又標緻，難怪霍哥做波都咁冧！

微辣
霍哥被混血的Cassandra按住個頭當波打。（圖片來源：霍哥IG）
微辣
霍哥留言話自己好想做個波，願望成真。（圖片來源：霍哥IG）

澳門女大學生

今次令霍哥暈得一陣陣的是20歲的趙嘉晞(Cassandra)，大家都叫她Cass，是中葡混血兒，現時在澳門大學修讀葡文研究，喜歡唱歌、跳舞及打壁球，性格陽光又活潑。

微辣
Cassandra擁有微鬈髮，笑容非常煞食。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）

「微辣」霍哥捧20歲混血大學生Cassandra 成蘇霖最強勁敵

「微辣」霍哥捧20歲混血大學生Cassandra 成蘇霖最強勁敵

Cassandra唔笑時個樣都幾cool。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
Cassandra唔笑時個樣都幾cool。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）

網民羨慕霍哥有艷福

不少網民都羨慕又妒忌霍哥有如此艷福，身邊索女車輪轉，除了「微辣」女神蘇霖，更不定期有新血加盟，可能Cassandra比較少出鏡，大家對她的認識不太深，非常有新鮮感。

微辣
其實去年開始Cassandra已經在「微辣」有演出。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
Cassandra樣子甜美，身形亦好，形象非常健康。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
Cassandra性格活潑，喜愛各種球類活動。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
唔化妝非常清純而且見得人。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
Cassandra是澳門大學啦啦隊成員。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
Cassandra絕對有條件成為蘇霖的最大勁敵。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
早前Cassandra拍短片玩苯豬跳，驚樣都係靚過人。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
Cassandra已成為廣告客戶的新寵。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
高貴起上來可塑性亦高。（圖片來源：Cassandra IG）
微辣
蘇霖經常陪在霍哥身邊，是微辣首席女神。（圖片來源：蘇霖IG）

讀者留言

熱門文章

 