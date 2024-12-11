Yahoo搜尋榜

TVB獨佔Yahoo 2024年十大熱搜榜首！《東張西望》奪冠

Yahoo最新公布的2024年全年搜尋人氣榜揭曉，TVB的電視劇及節目在「十大熱搜本地電視劇及節目」榜單中表現出色，全數佔據前十名。《東張西望》不僅贏得了觀眾的喜愛，更在榜單中一舉成為榜首，成為最受歡迎的節目。由佘詩曼和楊蒨堯主演的《家族榮耀之繼承者》和《黑色月光》分別位居第二和第三，展現了其強大的觀眾吸引力。

詳細榜單揭祕

「Yahoo全年搜尋人氣榜2024 – 十大熱搜本地電視劇及節目」的完整排名如下：- 《東張西望》- 《家族榮耀之繼承者》 全30集劇透懶人包- 《黑色月光》 全25集懶人包- 《婚後事》 線上看20集劇情- 《中年好聲音2》- 《逆天奇案2》 全30集劇透懶人包- 《反黑英雄》 全25集劇透懶人包- 《法證先鋒6》 全24集懶人包- 《愛·回家之開心速遞》- 《巾幗梟雄之懸崖》 全25集懶人包這份榜單不僅反映了TVB節目在本地市場的強勢地位，也顯示出觀眾對於高質量本地製作的持續熱情。

Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：Yahoo圖片）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
Yahoo搜尋榜 （圖片來源：TVB）
