TVB獨佔Yahoo 2024年十大熱搜榜首！《東張西望》奪冠

Yahoo\u6700\u65b0\u516c\u5e03\u76842024\u5e74\u5168\u5e74\u641c\u5c0b\u4eba\u6c23\u699c\u63ed\u66c9\uff0cTVB\u7684\u96fb\u8996\u5287\u53ca\u7bc0\u76ee\u5728\u300c\u5341\u5927\u71b1\u641c\u672c\u5730\u96fb\u8996\u5287\u53ca\u7bc0\u76ee\u300d\u699c\u55ae\u4e2d\u8868\u73fe\u51fa\u8272\uff0c\u5168\u6578\u4f54\u64da\u524d\u5341\u540d\u3002\u300a\u6771\u5f35\u897f\u671b\u300b\u4e0d\u50c5\u8d0f\u5f97\u4e86\u89c0\u773e\u7684\u559c\u611b\uff0c\u66f4\u5728\u699c\u55ae\u4e2d\u4e00\u8209\u6210\u70ba\u699c\u9996\uff0c\u6210\u70ba\u6700\u53d7\u6b61\u8fce\u7684\u7bc0\u76ee\u3002\u7531\u4f58\u8a69\u66fc\u548c\u694a\u84a8\u582f\u4e3b\u6f14\u7684\u300a\u5bb6\u65cf\u69ae\u8000\u4e4b\u7e7c\u627f\u8005\u300b\u548c\u300a\u9ed1\u8272\u6708\u5149\u300b\u5206\u5225\u4f4d\u5c45\u7b2c\u4e8c\u548c\u7b2c\u4e09\uff0c\u5c55\u73fe\u4e86\u5176\u5f37\u5927\u7684\u89c0\u773e\u5438\u5f15\u529b\u3002 \u8a73\u7d30\u699c\u55ae\u63ed\u7955 \u300cYahoo\u5168\u5e74\u641c\u5c0b\u4eba\u6c23\u699c2024 - \u5341\u5927\u71b1\u641c\u672c\u5730\u96fb\u8996\u5287\u53ca\u7bc0\u76ee\u300d\u7684\u5b8c\u6574\u6392\u540d\u5982\u4e0b\uff1a- \u300a\u6771\u5f35\u897f\u671b\u300b- \u300a\u5bb6\u65cf\u69ae\u8000\u4e4b\u7e7c\u627f\u8005\u300b \u516830\u96c6\u5287\u900f\u61f6\u4eba\u5305- \u300a\u9ed1\u8272\u6708\u5149\u300b \u516825\u96c6\u61f6\u4eba\u5305- \u300a\u5a5a\u5f8c\u4e8b\u300b \u7dda\u4e0a\u770b20\u96c6\u5287\u60c5- \u300a\u4e2d\u5e74\u597d\u8072\u97f32\u300b- \u300a\u9006\u5929\u5947\u68482\u300b \u516830\u96c6\u5287\u900f\u61f6\u4eba\u5305- \u300a\u53cd\u9ed1\u82f1\u96c4\u300b \u516825\u96c6\u5287\u900f\u61f6\u4eba\u5305- \u300a\u6cd5\u8b49\u5148\u92d26\u300b \u516824\u96c6\u61f6\u4eba\u5305- \u300a\u611b\u00b7\u56de\u5bb6\u4e4b\u958b\u5fc3\u901f\u905e\u300b- \u300a\u5dfe\u5e57\u689f\u96c4\u4e4b\u61f8\u5d16\u300b \u516825\u96c6\u61f6\u4eba\u5305\u9019\u4efd\u699c\u55ae\u4e0d\u50c5\u53cd\u6620\u4e86TVB\u7bc0\u76ee\u5728\u672c\u5730\u5e02\u5834\u7684\u5f37\u52e2\u5730\u4f4d\uff0c\u4e5f\u986f\u793a\u51fa\u89c0\u773e\u5c0d\u65bc\u9ad8\u8cea\u91cf\u672c\u5730\u88fd\u4f5c\u7684\u6301\u7e8c\u71b1\u60c5\u3002