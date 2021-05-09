有片！澤口愛華今年畢業！紀錄學生時代最後一本寫真

\u5e74\u50c517\u6b72\u7684\u5973\u661f\u6fa4\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\uff08\u6ca2\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\uff09\u81ea2017\u5e74\u52dd\u51fa\u9078\u7f8e\u6d3b\u52d5\u5f8c\uff0c\u52a0\u5165\u540d\u53e4\u5c4b\u5076\u50cf\u7d44\u5408\u300cdela \u300d\u51fa\u9053\uff0c\u4eca\u5e74\u5c07\u81ea\u9ad8\u4e2d\u7562\u696d\u7684\u5979\uff0c\u8868\u793a\u9019\u5c07\u662f\u5979\u5728\u5b78\u751f\u6642\u4ee3\u7684\u6700\u5f8c\u4e00\u672c\u5beb\u771f\u96c6\uff0c\u7576\u4e2d\u66f4\u6703\u6311\u6230\u5979\u6709\u53f2\u4ee5\u4f86\u6700\u6210\u719f\u7684\u6cf3\u8863\u9020\u578b\u3002 \u6587\uff1a\u6771\u65b9\u65b0\u5730 \u5716\uff1a\u00a0\u8b1b\u8ac7\u793e\u300a\u80cc\u4f38\u3073\u300b \u300c\u4ee4\u548c\u5beb\u771f\u5973\u738b\u300d\u6fa4\u53e3\u611b\u83ef \u524d\u5e74\u5979\u7372\u5f97\u300cMiss Magazine 2018 \u300d\u51a0\u8ecd\uff0c\u81ea\u6b64\u52a0\u5165\u5beb\u771f\u754c\uff0c\u4e26\u57282019\u5e74\u63a8\u51fa\u9996\u672c\u5beb\u771f\u96c6\u300a Dela\u611b\u83ef\u300b\uff08\u3067\u3089\u3042\u3044\u304b\uff09\uff0c\u6191\u8457\u9752\u6625\u7121\u6575\u7684\u6a19\u7dfb\u6a23\u8c8c\u548cF Cup\u7684\u8c50\u6eff\u8eab\u6750\uff0c\u88ab\u5c01\u70ba\u300c\u4ee4\u548c\u5beb\u771f\u5973\u738b\u300d\uff0c\u5728\u5beb\u771f\u754c\u4eba\u6c23\u6975\u901f\u9ad8\u5347\u3002\u4e0a\u6708\u6fa4\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\u7a81\u7136\u5ba3\u5e03\u81ea\u300cdela \u300d\u4e2d\u7562\u696d\uff0c\u7d50\u675f\u7d44\u5408\u5076\u50cf\u751f\u6daf\uff0c\u5f80\u5f8c\u5c07\u5c08\u6ce8\u65bc\u5973\u6f14\u54e1\u548c\u5beb\u771f\u5973\u661f\u7684\u5de5\u4f5c\u3002\u672c\u6708\u6fa4\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\u5c07\u63a8\u51fa\u5979\u7b2c\u4e8c\u672c\u5beb\u771f\u96c6\u300a\u4f38\u61f6\u8170\u300b\uff08\u80cc\u4f38\u3073\uff09\uff1a \u00a0 \u6ca2\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\u5beb\u771f\u5ba3\u50b3\u7247\uff1a https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?vOYOeFA11xAA https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?vB7VqlUlTWgQ https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?vJB0Wiy5WycA \u00a0Cosplay\u300aGIGANT\u300b\u5973\u4e3b\u89d2 \u53bb\u5e74\u6ca2\u53e3\u611b\u83ef\u66f4\u70ba\u96dc\u8a8c\u626e\u6f14\u65e5\u672c\u6f2b\u756b\u5bb6\u5967\u6d69\u54c9\u7e6a\u756b\u7684\u300aGIGANT\u300b\u89d2\u8272PAPICO\uff1a