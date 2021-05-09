sawaguchi4

有片！澤口愛華今年畢業！紀錄學生時代最後一本寫真

年僅17歲的女星澤口愛華（沢口愛華）自2017年勝出選美活動後，加入名古屋偶像組合「dela 」出道，今年將自高中畢業的她，表示這將是她在學生時代的最後一本寫真集，當中更會挑戰她有史以來最成熟的泳衣造型。

文：東方新地 圖：講談社《背伸び》

「令和寫真女王」澤口愛華

前年她獲得「Miss Magazine 2018 」冠軍，自此加入寫真界，並在2019年推出首本寫真集《 Dela愛華》（でらあいか），憑著青春無敵的標緻樣貌和F Cup的豐滿身材，被封為「令和寫真女王」，在寫真界人氣極速高升。上月澤口愛華突然宣布自「dela 」中畢業，結束組合偶像生涯，往後將專注於女演員和寫真女星的工作。本月澤口愛華將推出她第二本寫真集《伸懶腰》（背伸び）：

澤口愛華擁有標緻的五官和35F、24、33的玲瓏浮凸身材，深受粉絲們喜愛。
澤口愛華將於明年高中畢業，她表示未來目標是希望能和高畑充希一樣，做一個實力派演員。
澤口愛華這本寫真集分別在沖繩宮古島和北海道兩地取景，以她「獨自旅行」為主題，除了享受陽光與海灘外，更會大玩泥漿浴和各種靚景溫泉。
澤口愛華《伸懶腰》日本發行日期：2020年 10月28日，定價：2,750日圓（約205港元）
沢口愛華寫真宣傳片：

Cosplay《GIGANT》女主角

去年沢口愛華更為雜誌扮演日本漫畫家奧浩哉繪畫的《GIGANT》角色PAPICO：

