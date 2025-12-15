青光眼｜慢性青光眼無病徵惡化可致盲 拆解4大治療方法 眼藥水屬必須？

\u767c\u751f\u65bc\u773c\u90e8\u7684\u75be\u75c5\u9664\u767d\u5167\u969c\u6216\u98db\u868a\u75c7\u5916\uff0c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u540c\u6a23\u5341\u5206\u5e38\u898b\u3002\u60a3\u4e0a\u9752\u5149\u773c\u610f\u5473\u8457\u8996\u795e\u7d93\u53d7\u640d\u4e26\u5f71\u97ff\u8996\u529b\uff0c\u90e8\u5206\u6162\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5728\u65e9\u671f\u751a\u81f3\u4e0d\u6703\u6709\u660e\u986f\u75c7\u72c0\uff0c\u5230\u5f8c\u671f\u8996\u91ce\u9010\u6f38\u7f3a\u640d\uff0c\u82e5\u4e0d\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u53ef\u5c0e\u81f4\u4e0d\u53ef\u9006\u5931\u660e\u3002\u773c\u79d1\u5c08\u79d1\u91ab\u751f\u674e\u7152\u696d\u63a5\u53d7\u300a\u65e5\u65e5\u5065\u5eb7\u300b\u91ab\u804a\u5ba4\u8a2a\u554f\u6642\u5c31\u70ba\u5927\u5bb6\u62c6\u89e3\u7a2e\u7a2e\u6709\u95dc\u9752\u5149\u773c\u7684\u8ff7\u601d\uff0c\u5e6b\u52a9\u5927\u5bb6\u53ca\u6642\u767c\u73fe\u554f\u984c\uff0c\u5118\u65e9\u63a5\u53d7\u91ab\u6cbb\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\uff5c\u6162\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\u53ef\u4ee5\u7121\u75c5\u5fb5 \u300c\u8996\u529b\u5c0f\u5077\u300d\u6700\u7d42\u53ef\u81f4\u76f2 \u9752\u5149\u773c\u901a\u5e38\u610f\u5473\u795e\u7d93\u7dda\u53d7\u5230\u9023\u7e8c\u6027\u7684\u7834\u58de\uff0c\u5927\u81f4\u4e0a\u53ef\u4ee5\u5206\u70ba\u300c\u6025\u6027\u300d\u53ca\u300c\u6162\u6027\u300d\u5169\u7a2e\uff1b\u6025\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\u901a\u5e38\u4f34\u96a8\u75c5\u5fb5\uff0c\u7576\u75c5\u4eba\u7684\u773c\u58d3\u7a81\u7136\u98c6\u5347\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u4e00\u822c\u6703\u51fa\u73fe\u982d\u75db\u3001\u4f5c\u60b6\u4f5c\u5614\u3001\u8996\u7dda\u8b8a\u77c7\u3001\u773c\u90e8\u8b8a\u7d05\u8b8a\u816b\u7b49\u7b49\u3002 \u76f8\u5c0d\u800c\u8a00\uff0c\u6162\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\u65e9\u671f\u53ef\u80fd\u4e0d\u6703\u6709\u660e\u986f\u75c5\u5fb5\uff0c\u76f4\u5230\u767c\u5c55\u81f3\u5f8c\u671f\u624d\u51fa\u73fe\u5de6\u53f3\u5169\u908a\u8996\u91ce\u8b8a\u5f97\u72f9\u7a84\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u5f80\u5f80\u81f3\u6b64\u624d\u767c\u73fe\u81ea\u5df1\u60a3\u6709\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u300c\u65e9\u671f\u4e0d\u6613\u767c\u73fe\u300d\u7684\u7279\u6027\u5c31\u4ee4\u5230\u9752\u5149\u773c\u88ab\u6232\u7a31\u70ba\u300c\u8996\u529b\u5c0f\u5077\u300d\u3002 \u53e6\u4e00\u65b9\u9762\uff0c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u4ea6\u53ef\u4ee5\u7528\u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u4f4e\u53bb\u5206\u985e\uff1b\u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u65bc21 mmHg\uff08\u6beb\u7c73\u6c34\u9280\uff09\u9019\u5c31\u5c6c\u65bc\u300c\u9ad8\u773c\u58d3\u9752\u5149\u773c\u300d\uff0c\u53cd\u4e4b\u773c\u58d3\u8655\u65bc\u6b63\u5e38\u503c\uff0810\uff5e21 mmHg\uff09\u7684\u60a3\u8005\u5c31\u5c6c\u65bc\u300c\u6b63\u5e38\u773c\u58d3\u9752\u5149\u773c\u300d\u3002\u4e0d\u5c11\u9752\u5149\u773c\u6703\u4f34\u96a8\u9ad8\u773c\u58d3\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4f46\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u63d0\u9192\u4e26\u975e\u5fc5\u5b9a\u8981\u6709\u9ad8\u773c\u58d3\u554f\u984c\u624d\u6703\u7f79\u60a3\u9752\u5149\u773c\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\u4e5f\u53ef\u7528\u773c\u7403\u7684\u7d50\u69cb\u5206\u70ba\u958b\u89d2\u5f62\u6216\u9589\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\u3002\u7e3d\u62ec\u6025\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\u901a\u5e38\u662f\u9589\u89d2\u5f62\u548c\u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u7684\u985e\u5225\u3002\u6162\u6027\u9589\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\u591a\u6578\u90fd\u662f\u773c\u58d3\u6162\u6162\u5347\u9ad8, \u6240\u4ee5\u6c92\u6709\u6025\u6027\u7684\u75c5\u5fb5\u3002\u800c\u6162\u6027\u958b\u89d2\u5f62\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5c31\u53ef\u4ee5\u662f\u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u6216\u4f4e\u7684\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\uff5c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u7121\u6cd5\u6839\u6cbb \u63a7\u5236\u773c\u58d3\u53ef\u8207\u75be\u75c5\u5171\u5b58 \u91dd\u5c0d\u9752\u5149\u773c\u7684\u6cbb\u7642\u65b9\u6cd5\uff0c\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u7121\u8ad6\u662f\u5426\u9ad8\u773c\u58d3\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u4e00\u822c\u90fd\u6703\u662f\u4ee5\u6e1b\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u70ba\u91cd\u9ede\uff0c\u65b9\u6cd5\u5305\u62ec\u7528\u85e5\uff08\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\uff09\u3001\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u53c8\u6216\u8005\u76f4\u63a5\u505a\u624b\u8853\uff0c\u5176\u76ee\u6a19\u540c\u6a23\u662f\u8981\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u3002\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u63d0\u9192\uff0c\u4e00\u5982\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u6216\u7cd6\u5c3f\u75c5\uff0c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u540c\u6a23\u5c6c\u65bc\u9577\u671f\u75c5\uff0c\u610f\u5473\u8457\u5b83\u7121\u6cd5\u900f\u904e\u85e5\u7269\u751a\u81f3\u624b\u8853\u6839\u6cbb\uff0c\u4f46\u53ea\u8981\u75c5\u60c5\u63a7\u5236\u5f97\u5b9c\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u662f\u80fd\u5920\u8207\u9752\u5149\u773c\u300c\u5171\u5b58\u300d\u3002 \u95dc\u65bc\u5177\u9ad4\u6cbb\u7642\u65b9\u6848\uff0c\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u6ef4\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u662f\u5165\u4fb5\u6027\u6700\u4f4e\u7684\u65b9\u6cd5\uff0c\u5176\u4f5c\u7528\u662f\u6e1b\u5c11\u623f\u6c34\u7684\u88fd\u9020\u53c8\u6216\u8005\u52a0\u5feb\u5176\u6392\u51fa\uff0c\u4f46\u5982\u679c\u55ae\u9760\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u6548\u679c\u6709\u9650\uff0c\u91ab\u751f\u5c31\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u5efa\u8b70\u75c5\u4eba\u63a5\u53d7\u6fc0\u5149\uff0c\u751a\u81f3\u662f\u624b\u8853\u6cbb\u7642\u3002 \u6cbb\u7642\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff5c\u85e5\u7269\u53ca\u773c\u85e5\u6c34 \u5305\u62ec\u53e3\u670d\u85e5\u7269\u53ca\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\uff0c\u7576\u4e2d\u53ef\u4ee5\u85e5\u7406\u5206\u6210\u591a\u500b\u985e\u5225\u3002\u5728\u9999\u6e2f\uff0c\u5927\u591a\u6578\u8a3b\u518a\u9752\u5149\u773c\u85e5\u7269\u90fd\u4ee5\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u7684\u5f62\u5f0f\u4f9b\u61c9\uff0c\u90e8\u5206\u5247\u4ee5\u85e5\u4e38\u6216\u91dd\u5291\u5291\u578b\u4f9b\u61c9\u3002\u91ab\u751f\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u8655\u65b9\u4e0d\u540c\u6210\u5206\u7684\u85e5\u7269\u7d44\u5408\u3002\u7528\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u7684\u512a\u9ede\u662f\u5165\u4fb5\u6027\u8f03\u6fc0\u5149\u53ca\u624b\u8853\u70ba\u4f4e\uff0c\u8f03\u53d7\u5927\u773e\u63a5\u53d7\u3002 \u6b63\u5982\u9752\u5149\u773c\u4e0d\u662f\u4e00\u7a2e\u53ef\u4ee5\u6839\u6cbb\u7684\u75be\u75c5\uff0c\u5373\u4f7f\u5728\u63a5\u53d7\u9752\u5149\u773c\u624b\u8853\u524d\u5f8c\uff0c\u60a3\u8005\u4ecd\u6709\u9700\u8981\u6839\u64da\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u793a\u6301\u7e8c\u670d\u85e5\u6216\u4f7f\u7528\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\uff0c\u5176\u4e2d\u5728\u624b\u8853\u5f8c\u4ea6\u6709\u53ef\u80fd\u8981\u9577\u671f\u4f7f\u7528\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u3002\u6b64\u5916\u623f\u6c34\u6392\u51fa\uf967\u5e73\u8861\u7684\u60c5\u6cc1\u5728\u624b\u8853\u5f8c\u5176\u5be6\u6709\u6a5f\u6703\u518d\u5ea6\u51fa\u73fe\uff1b\u5373\u4f7f\u6709\u624b\u8853\u914d\u5408\uff0c\u4f7f\u7528\u85e5\u7269\u63a7\u5236\u773c\u58d3\u4ecd\u7136\u76f8\u7576\u91cd\u8981\u3002 \u6e1b\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u7684\u85e5\u6c34\u5927\u81f4\u53ef\u5206\u62106\u985e, \u5b83\u5011\u7684\u5e38\u898b\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\u5305\u62ec\u773c\u4e7e\u3001\u7d05\u773c\u548c\u904e\u654f\u3002\u91ab\u751f\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u8655\u65b9\u6df7\u5408\u85e5\u6c34\uff0c\u4ee5\u6e1b\u5c11\u4f7f\u7528\u591a\u7a2e\u6ef4\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u7684\u4e0d\u4fbf\uff1a \t\u524d\u5217\u817a\u7d20\u985e\u4f3c\u7269(PGA)\uff1a\u5e38\u70ba\u4e00\u7dda\u7528\u85e5\uff0c\u964d\u773c\u58d3\u6548\u679c\u5f37\u4e14\u4f5c\u7528\u6642\u9593\u9577\u3002\u5e38\u898b\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\u5305\u62ec\u9ed1\u773c\u5708\u8207\u776b\u6bdb\u904e\u9577\u3002 \t\u03b2\u53d7\u9ad4\u963b\u6eef\u5291\uff1a\u9700\u8b39\u614e\u7528\u65bc\u6709\u5fc3\u7387\u8f03\u6162\u6216\u547c\u5438\u7cfb\u7d71\u75be\u75c5\u7684\u60a3\u8005\u3002 \t\u78b3\u9178\u9150\u9176\u6291\u5236\u5291(CAI)\uff1a\u5e38\u4f5c\u70ba\u8f14\u52a9\u7528\u85e5\uff0c\u53e3\u670d\u88fd\u5291\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\u8f03\u591a\u3002\u9577\u671f\u4f7f\u7528\u53e3\u670d\u964d\u773c\u58d3\u85e5\u6709\u6a5f\u6703\u5f71\u97ff\u814e\u529f\u80fd \t\u814e\u4e0a\u817a\u7d20\u80fd\u53d7\u9ad4\u6fc0\u52d5\u5291\uff1a\u6709\u6f5b\u5728\u4fdd\u8b77\u795e\u7d93\u7dda\u7684\u529f\u80fd\uff0c\u4f46\u90e8\u5206\u60a3\u8005\u53ef\u80fd\u51fa\u73fe\u55dc\u7761\u6216\u75b2\u52de\uff0c\u4e14\u904e\u654f\u6a5f\u7387\u8f03\u9ad8\u3002 \t\u7e2e\u77b3\u5291\uff1a\u4e3b\u8981\u7528\u65bc\u9589\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u773c\u77c7\u548c\u982d\u75db\u7684\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\u8f03\u660e\u986f\uff0c\u9664\u6025\u6027\u767c\u4f5c\u5916\uff0c\u73fe\u5df2\u8f03\u5c11\u4f5c\u70ba\u9996\u9078\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\u6cbb\u7642\uff5c\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642 \u5982\u679c\u55ae\u9760\u85e5\u7269\u6216\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u672a\u80fd\u63a7\u5236\u773c\u58d3\uff0c\u91ab\u751f\u5c31\u6709\u53ef\u80fd\u5efa\u8b70\u75c5\u4eba\u63a5\u53d7\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642\u3002\u6fc0\u5149\u53ef\u7528\u65bc\u6cbb\u7642\u90e8\u5206\u7a2e\u985e\u7684\u9752\u5149\u773c\u3002 \u901a\u5e38\uff0c\u6fc0\u5149\u8679\u819c\u5207\u958b\u8853\uff08Laser Iridotomy\uff09\u7528\u65bc\u6cbb\u7642\u7a84\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u900f\u904e\u5728\u8679\u819c\u4e0a\u88fd\u9020\u4e00\u500b\u5c0f\u5b54\u4f86\u91cd\u65b0\u5e73\u8861\u623f\u6c34\u7684\u6d41\u52d5\u3002 \u5728\u958b\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\u4e2d\uff0c\u5247\u53ef\u63a1\u7528\u9078\u64c7\u6027\u6fc0\u5149\u5c0f\u6a11\u6210\u5f62\u8853\uff08Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, SLT\uff09\uff0c\u4ee5\u6e1b\u5c11\u5c0f\u6a11\u7db2\u7684\u963b\u529b\uff0c\u5f9e\u800c\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u3002\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642\u7684\u5e38\u898b\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\u901a\u5e38\u8f03\u8f15\u5fae\u4e14\u66ab\u6642\u6027\uff0c\u5305\u62ec\uff1a\u773c\u7d05\u8207\u4e7e\u773c\u3001\u773c\u58d3\u5347\u9ad8\u3001\u708e\u75c7\u3001\u5c0d\u5149\u654f\u611f\u4ee5\u53ca\u8996\u529b\u6a21\u7cca\u3002\u75c5\u4eba\u4e00\u822c\u6bcb\u9808\u4f4f\u9662\u5c31\u53ef\u4ee5\u5b8c\u6210\u3002 \u5c0d\u65bc\u66f4\u56b4\u91cd\u7684\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u7d93\u978f\u819c\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642\u53ef\u4ee5\u6df1\u5165\u773c\u90e8\u7d50\u69cb\uff0c\u4ee5\u9032\u4e00\u6b65\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u3002\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u8fd1\u5e74\u65b0\u578b\u7684\u5fae\u8108\u885d\u6fc0\u5149\uff08Micropulse laser\uff09\u63a1\u7528\u9593\u6b47\u6027\u80fd\u91cf\u91cb\u653e\uff0c\u76f8\u8f03\u65bc\u50b3\u7d71\u7684\u9023\u7e8c\u6ce2\u9577\u6fc0\u5149 (G-probe)\uff0c\u80fd\u6e1b\u5c11\u7d44\u7e54\u640d\u50b7\uff1b\u800c\u50b3\u7d71\u7684\u9023\u7e8c\u6ce2\u9577\u6fc0\u5149\u901a\u5e38\u50c5\u7528\u65bc\u66f4\u665a\u671f\u7684\u9752\u5149\u773c\u3002\u7121\u8ad6\u50b3\u7d71\u6216\u5fae\u5275\u6fc0\u5149\u548c\u624b\u8853\u90fd\u6c92\u6709\u4e00\u500b\u6cbb\u7642\u80fd\u5920\u6c38\u4e45\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\uff0c\u96a8\u8457\u75c5\u60c5\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u6709\u6a5f\u6703\u63a5\u53d7\u5176\u4ed6\u624b\u8853\u548c\u85e5\u7269\u6cbb\u7642\u624d\u6e1b\u6162\u795e\u7d93\u7dda\u7684\u9000\u5316\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u8996\u529b\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\u6cbb\u7642\uff5c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u624b\u8853 \u674e\u91ab\u751f\u89e3\u91cb\uff0c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u624b\u8853\u7684\u50b3\u7d71\u65b9\u6cd5\u4e3b\u8981\u662f\u300c\u5c0f\u6a11\u5207\u9664\u300d\u6216\u300c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5f15\u6d41\u88ddGDD\u300d\u3002\u5c0f\u6a11\u5207\u9664\u662f\u900f\u904e\u5728\u773c\u767d\u4f4d\u7f6e\u958b\u4e00\u500b\u5f15\u6d41\u7528\u7684\u5c0f\u5b54, \u800c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5f15\u6d41\u88dd\u7f6e\u7528\u91dd\u7dda\u56fa\u5b9a\u4e00\u500b\u8f03\u5927\u77fd\u81a0\u5f15\u6d41\u5c0e\u7ba1\u5728\u773c\u767d\u5916\u9762, \u8b93\u773c\u5167\u904e\u591a\u7684\u623f\u6c34\u6392\u51fa\uff0c\u5f9e\u800c\u9054\u5230\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u7684\u76ee\u6a19\u3002\u5176\u512a\u9ede\u662f\u964d\u4f4e\u773c\u58d3\u7684\u6548\u679c\u986f\u8457\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u53ef\u80fd\u5728\u624b\u8853\u5f8c\u4e00\u6bb5\u6642\u9593\u5167\u90fd\u6bcb\u9808\u670d\u85e5\u6216\u4f7f\u7528\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u3002 \u7f3a\u9ede\u65b9\u9762\uff0c\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u89e3\u91cb\u6307\u5c0f\u6a11\u5207\u9664\u624b\u8853\u6240\u9020\u6210\u7684\u5c0f\u5b54\u53ef\u8996\u70ba\u4e00\u500b\u5c0f\u50b7\u53e3\uff0c\u5b58\u5728\u7d30\u83cc\u611f\u67d3\u98a8\u96aa\uff0c\u540c\u6642\u610f\u5473\u8457\u50b7\u53e3\u4e00\u65e6\u75ca\u7652\u5c31\u6703\u5f71\u97ff\u5f15\u6d41\u6548\u679c\uff1b\u8996\u4e4e\u60a3\u8005\u672c\u8eab\u7684\u65b0\u9673\u4ee3\u8b1d\u5feb\u6162\uff0c\u5c0f\u6a11\u5207\u9664\u6216\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5f15\u6d41\u88dd\u50b7\u53e3\u6709\u6a5f\u6703\u5728\u624b\u8853\u6578\u5e74\u5f8c\u5c31\u5df2\u7d93\u300c\u57cb\u53e3\u300d\uff0c\u4ee4\u773c\u58d3\u518d\u6b21\u5347\u9ad8\uff0c\u4e4b\u5f8c\u5c31\u8981\u914d\u5408\u773c\u85e5\u6c34\u4f86\u7e7c\u7e8c\u63a7\u5236\u773c\u58d3\u3002 \u8207\u6fc0\u5149\u6cbb\u7642\u76f8\u4f3c\u5730\uff0c\u8fd1\u5e74\u4ea6\u6709\u51fa\u73fe\u7d93\u6539\u826f\u7684\u300c\u5fae\u5275\u9752\u5149\u773c\u624b\u8853\u300d\u7d71\u7a31\u70baMIGS\uff0c\u5982\u300c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u9226\u91d1\u5c6c\u652f\u67b6\u300d\u3001\u300c\u5f9e\u773c\u5167\u9032\u5165\u7684\u5fae\u5275\u5c0f\u6a11\u5207\u9664\u8853\u300d, \u548c\u300c\u751f\u7269\u76f8\u5bb9\u805a\u5408\u7269\u6599\u505a\u7684\u9752\u5149\u773c\u5fae\u578b\u5f15\u6d41\u7ba1\u300d\u7b49\u7b49 \uff0c\u5176\u597d\u8655\u4e00\u822c\u662f\u50b7\u53e3\u8f03\u5c0f\uff0c\u624b\u8853\u5f8c\u773c\u58d3\u904e\u4f4e\u7684\u6a5f\u6703\u8f03\u5c11, \u5275\u50b7\u8f03\u5c0f\u3001\u5fa9\u539f\u8f03\u5feb\uff0c\u60a3\u8005\u5fa9\u539f\u7684\u6240\u9700\u6642\u9593\u4ea6\u8f03\u77ed\uff0c\u7136\u800c\u76f8\u5c0d\u5730\u5176\u964d\u773c\u58d3\u7684\u6548\u679c\u4ea6\u53ef\u80fd\u4e0d\u53ca\u50b3\u7d71\u624b\u8853\u986f\u8457\uff0c\u540c\u6642\u90e8\u5206\u5fae\u5275\u624b\u8853\u4ea6\u53ef\u80fd\u5c0e\u81f4\u7d44\u7e54\u589e\u751f\u800c\u5835\u585e\u5fae\u5275\u5f15\u6d41\u7ba1\uff0c\u9032\u800c\u5f71\u97ff\u623f\u6c34\u6392\u51fa\u4ee4\u773c\u58d3\u518d\u6b21\u5347\u9ad8\uff0c\u53ef\u80fd\u9700\u8981\u518d\u505a\u624b\u8853\u8655\u7406\u3002 \u674e\u91ab\u751f\u5f37\u8abf\uff0c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u672c\u8eab\u53ef\u5206\u6210\u591a\u500b\u7a2e\u985e\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u7684\u8996\u89ba\u795e\u7d93\u5065\u5eb7\u7a0b\u5ea6\u4ea6\u5404\u6709\u4e0d\u540c, \u6bcf\u4e00\u500b\u75c5\u8005\u5728\u4e0d\u540c\u968e\u6bb5\u9700\u8981\u7684\u6cbb\u7642\u90fd\u4e0d\u4e00\u6a23\u3002\u5b9a\u671f\u63a5\u53d7\u8996\u529b\u6aa2\u67e5\uff0c\u4e26\u6309\u7167\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u793a\u63a1\u7528\u7279\u5b9a\u6cbb\u7642\u65b9\u6cd5\u4ecd\u7136\u662f\u61c9\u4ed8\u9752\u5149\u773c\u554f\u984c\u7684\u6700\u4f73\u9014\u5f91\u3002 \u9752\u5149\u773c\uff5c\u62c6\u89e3\u9752\u5149\u773c3\u5927\u8ff7\u601d \t \u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u5148\u6703\u6709\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff1f \u4e0d\u662f\u3002\u773c\u58d3\u9ad8\u662f\u5c0e\u81f4\u9752\u5149\u773c\u7684\u539f\u56e0\u4e4b\u4e00\uff0c\u4f46\u6709\u7814\u7a76\u767c\u73fe\uff0c\u60a3\u958b\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\u4e9e\u88d4\u60a3\u8005\u88e1\u9762\uff0c\u7d0470\u81f390%\u90fd\u8655\u65bc\u6b63\u5e38\u773c\u58d3\uff08\u5373\u4e0d\u9ad8\u65bc21 mmHg\uff09\u3002\u53e6\u4e00\u65b9\u9762\uff0c\u773c\u58d3\u9577\u671f\u9ad8\u65bc21 mmHg\u4ea6\u4e0d\u4e00\u5b9a\u6703\u6709\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u63db\u8a00\u4e4b\u300c\u9752\u5149\u773c\u300d\u8207\u300c\u9ad8\u773c\u58d3\u300d\u4e26\u7121\u5fc5\u7136\u95dc\u4fc2\u3002 \t \u9577\u8005\u5148\u6703\u60a3\u4e0a\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff1f \u4e0d\u662f\u3002\u96d6\u7136\u4e0d\u5c11\u9577\u8005\u78ba\u8a3a\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u4f46\u4e0d\u5c11\u60c5\u6cc1\u5176\u5be6\u662f\u9577\u8005\u51fa\u73fe\u5176\u4ed6\u8996\u529b\u6bdb\u75c5\uff08\u5982\u767d\u5167\u969c\uff09\uff0c\u6df1\u5165\u6aa2\u67e5\u6642\u624d\u767c\u73fe\u60a3\u6709\u6162\u6027\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff0c\u540c\u6642\u4ea6\u4e0d\u5c11\u60c5\u6cc1\u662f\u5e74\u8f15\u60a3\u8005\u63a5\u53d7\u77ef\u8996\u624b\u8853\u524d\u63ed\u767c\u6709\u9752\u5149\u773c\u3002 \t \u5973\u6027\u8f03\u7537\u6027\u6613\u60a3\u9752\u5149\u773c\uff1f \u5973\u58eb\u60a3\u9589\u89d2\u578b\u9752\u5149\u773c\u7684\u98a8\u96aa\u53ef\u80fd\u7a0d\u9ad8\u65bc\u7537\u58eb\uff0c\u4f46\u7576\u4e2d\u5dee\u7570\u4e26\u4e0d\u986f\u8457\uff0c\u53cd\u800c\u4ee5\u4e0b\u9ad8\u98a8\u96aa\u7fa4\u7d44\u9700\u8981\u7279\u5225\u6ce8\u610f\uff1a \t\u5e74\u7d00\u5927\u904e60\u6b72 \t\u76f4\u7cfb\u89aa\u5c6c\u60a3\u6709\u9752\u5149\u773c \t\u6709\u6df1\u8fd1\u8996(600\u5ea6\u4ee5\u4e0a)\u6216\u6df1\u9060\u8996(300\u5ea6\u4ee5\u4e0a) \t\u6709\u7cd6\u5c3f\u6216\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u554f\u984c \t\u4f7f\u7528\u985e\u56fa\u9187\u85e5\u7269\uff08\u5982\u54ee\u5598\u6216\u6fd5\u75b9\u75c5\u4eba\uff09 \t\u773c\u7403\u66fe\u53d7\u5916\u50b7 \u9752\u5149\u773c\uff5c\u6253\u5454\u3001\u98f2\u5496\u5561\u589e\u9752\u5149\u773c\u98a8\u96aa\uff1f \u674e\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u8981\u9810\u9632\u9752\u5149\u773c\u6700\u597d\u7531\u6bcf\u5e74\u5b9a\u671f\u6aa2\u67e5\u505a\u8d77\uff0c\u5176\u9918\u5efa\u8b70\u914d\u5408\u5747\u8861\u98f2\u98df\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u7f79\u60a3\u7cd6\u5c3f\u6216\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\uff0c\u7dad\u6301\u505a\u5e36\u6c27\u904b\u52d5\u7fd2\u6163\u3002\u751f\u6d3b\u7fd2\u6163\u65b9\u9762\uff0c\u674e\u91ab\u751f\u4ea6\u63d0\u9192\u7d93\u5e38\u6253\u9818\u5454\u592a\u7dca\u540c\u6a23\u6703\u5f71\u97ff\u773c\u7403\u58d3\u529b\uff0c\u53e6\u5916\u904e\u91cf\u98f2\u7528\u5496\u5561\uff08\u5982\u6bcf\u65e54\u30015\u676f\u4ee5\u4e0a\uff09\uff0c\u5176\u9ad8\u5496\u5561\u56e0\u4ea6\u6703\u5c0e\u81f4\u773c\u58d3\u4e0a\u5347\uff0c\u9577\u671f\u5c31\u6703\u589e\u52a0\u60a3\u4e0a\u9752\u5149\u773c\u98a8\u96aa\u3002