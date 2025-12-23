\u73fe\u5e7487\u6b72\u3001\u5165\u884c\u8d85\u904e\u534a\u4e16\u7d00\u7684\u524dTVB\u8cc7\u6df1\u6f14\u54e1\u6881\u611b\uff0c\u7d20\u6709\u300c\u5fa1\u7528\u5de5\u4eba\u300d\u4e4b\u7a31\uff0c\u8fd1\u5e74\u9bae\u5c11\u5728\u5e55\u524d\u9732\u9762\u3002\u8fd1\u65e5\u5979\u900f\u9732\u5df2\u5165\u4f4f\u8001\u4eba\u9662\uff0c\u4e26\u8207\u524d\u5f80\u63a2\u671b\u7684\u820a\u540c\u4e8b\u5408\u7167\u3002\u539f\u4f86\u9019\u4f4d\u6b77\u76e1\u55aa\u592b\u53ca\u55aa\u5b50\u4e4b\u75db\u7684\u8001\u6232\u9aa8\uff0c\u5927\u534a\u5e74\u524d\u78ba\u8a3a\u60a3\u4e0a\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u3002\u9762\u5c0d\u9811\u75be\uff0c\u5979\u5c55\u73fe\u51fa\u9a5a\u4eba\u7684\u8c41\u9054\uff0c\u9078\u64c7\u653e\u68c4\u5316\u7642\u8207\u764c\u5171\u5b58\uff0c\u76f4\u8a00\u300c80\u5e7e\u6b72\u5df2\u8cfa\u5920\u300d\uff0c\u66f4\u5766\u8a00\uff1a\u300c\u53ea\u6c42\u6b7b\u5f97\u5feb\u597d\u4e16\u754c\u3002\u300d \u7372\u6279\u7b97\u9577\u547d\u767e\u6b72\u53cd\u6fc0\u52d5\uff1a\u5373\u4fc2\u540c\u6211\u904e\u5514\u53bb \u6881\u611b\u65e9\u524d\u8207\u5951\u5973\uff0c\u4ee5\u53ca\u5708\u4e2d\u597d\u53cb\u694a\u7d39\u9d3b\u3001\u9ec3\u6dd1\u5100\u7b49\uff0c\u524d\u5f80\u8343\u7063\u4e00\u9593\u4f5b\u5802\u62dc\u6703\u6cf0\u570b\u300c\u91d1\u9f8d\u738b\u300d\u3002\u96d6\u7136\u6881\u611b\u56e0\u53d7\u75c5\u9b54\u6298\u78e8\u800c\u66b4\u7626\uff0c\u884c\u52d5\u4ea6\u7a0d\u898b\u4e0d\u4fbf\uff0c\u4f46\u7576\u65e5\u6240\u898b\u5979\u7cbe\u795e\u72c0\u614b\u4e0d\u4fd7\uff0c\u80c3\u53e3\u4ea6\u76f8\u7576\u597d\u3002 \u81ea12\u6b72\u4fbf\u96e2\u5bb6\u6253\u5de5\u7684\u5979\uff0c\u88ab\u91d1\u9f8d\u738b\u5373\u5834\u9053\u7834\u65e9\u5e74\u8eab\u4e16\uff1a\u300c\u4f62\u5187\u7236\u6bcd\u5e87\u852d\uff0c12\u6b72\u5c31\u8981\u51fa\u4f86\u505a\u5622\u3002\u300d\u5176\u5f8c\u91d1\u9f8d\u738b\u66f4\u9810\u8a00\u5979\u80fd\u6d3b\u904e\u767e\u6b72\uff0c\u6c92\u60f3\u5230\u6881\u611b\u805e\u8a00\u53cd\u61c9\u6fc0\u52d5\uff0c\u7adf\u56de\u61c9\u9053\uff1a\u300c\u795d\u6211\u9577\u547d\u767e\u6b72\u5373\u4fc2\u540c\u6211\u904e\u5514\u53bb\uff0c\u6211\u53ea\u6c42\u9999\u6e2f\u793e\u6703\u8d8a\u569f\u8d8a\u597d\uff0c\u6211\u9858\u671b\u4fc2\u6b7b\u5f97\u5feb\u597d\u4e16\u754c\u3002\u300d \u78ba\u8a3a\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u534a\u5e74 \u5805\u62d2\u897f\u91ab\u6cbb\u7642\u4f46\u6c42\u5171\u5b58 \u539f\u4f86\u6881\u611b\u5927\u534a\u5e74\u524d\u56e0\u96d9\u8173\u5287\u75db\u96e3\u5fcd\u6c42\u91ab\uff0c\u6aa2\u67e5\u5f8c\u78ba\u8a3a\u60a3\u4e0a\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u3002\u5c0d\u65bc\u7f79\u60a3\u300c\u764c\u738b\u300d\uff0c\u6881\u611b\u986f\u5f97\u7570\u5e38\u51b7\u975c\uff0c\u4e26\u5f37\u8abf\u5df2\u6c7a\u5b9a\u653e\u68c4\u7a4d\u6975\u6cbb\u7642\u3002\u5979\u8868\u793a\uff1a\u300c\u4ef2\u6709\u4e5c\u597d\u64d4\u5fc3\u5440\uff1fOK\u5440\uff01\u5514\u4fc2\u500b\u500b\u90fd\u80fd\u5920\u6d3b\u523087\u6b72\u3002\u300d \u5979\u8f15\u9b06\u5730\u9762\u5c0d\u8eab\u9ad4\u7684\u8b8a\u5316\uff1a\u300c\u6211OK\u5440\uff0c\u4f60\u898b\u6211\u5c0d\u8173\u5514\u5920\u529b\uff0c\u884c\u5f97\u5514\u597d\u5916\uff0c\u4efb\u4f55\u5622\u90fdOK\u3002\u4e0d\u904e\uff0c\u764c\u7d30\u80de\u98df\u6652\u6211\u5572\u71df\u990a\u3002\u9f8d\u738b\u8a71\u61c9\u8a72\u5187\u4e8b\uff0c\u5fc3\u7406\u4e0a\u597d\u904e\u5572\u3002\u300d\u76ee\u524d\uff0c\u6881\u611b\u96d6\u6709\u5b9a\u671f\u5230\u91ab\u9662\u8986\u8a3a\uff0c\u4e26\u8f14\u4ee5\u4e2d\u91ab\u8abf\u7406\uff0c\u4f46\u5805\u6c7a\u62d2\u7d55\u897f\u91ab\u7684\u5165\u4fb5\u6027\u6cbb\u7642 \u300c\u6211\u5514\u505a\u96fb\u7642\u53ca\u5316\u7642\uff0c80\u5e7e\u6b72\u5df2\u8cfa\u5920\uff0c\u6211\u8ad7\u90fd\u5514\u8ad7\u5c31\u5514\u505a\u3002\u6211\u54cb\u548c\u5e73\u5171\u8655\uff0c\u6211\u540c\u4f62\u505a\u670b\u53cb\uff0c\u4f62\u5514\u75db\u5c31\u5f97\u5587\u3002\u300d \u7559\u6e2f\u751f\u6d3b\u7531\u5951\u5973\u7167\u9867 \u5766\u8a00\u5fc3\u75db\u5c0d\u65b9\u64cd\u52de \u6881\u611b\u7684\u5b6b\u5152\u76ee\u524d\u5b9a\u5c45\u52a0\u62ff\u5927\uff0c\u4f46\u5979\u9078\u64c7\u7559\u6e2f\u751f\u6d3b\uff0c\u8d77\u5c45\u98f2\u98df\u5e78\u5f97\u5951\u5973\u6089\u5fc3\u7167\u6599\u3002\u8eab\u60a3\u91cd\u75c5\uff0c\u6881\u611b\u81ea\u5df1\u6beb\u4e0d\u6182\u5fc3\uff0c\u53cd\u800c\u6700\u639b\u5fc3\u8eab\u908a\u4eba\u3002\u5979\u5fc3\u75db\u5951\u5973\u70ba\u81ea\u5df1\u7126\u616e\uff0c\u6307\u8457\u5c0d\u65b9\u8aaa\uff1a\u300c\u6211\u75c5\u641e\u5230\u4f62\u90fd\u75c5\u3002\u300d \u770b\u900f\u751f\u6b7b\u7684\u5979\uff0c\u66f4\u4ee5\u666e\u901a\u8a71\u701f\u7051\u5730\u8aaa\uff1a\u300c\u8a72\u4f86\u5c31\u4f86\uff0c\u8a72\u8d70\u5c31\u8d70\u561b\uff01\u6c92\u554f\u984c\u3002\u300d\u5979\u7b11\u8a00\u751f\u6b7b\u4e0d\u904e\u662f\u81ea\u7136\u5faa\u74b0\uff1a\u300c\u5462\u5572\u5622\u597d\u5e73\u5e38\uff0c\u5514\u597d\u6210\u65e5\u9738\u4f4f\u500b\u5730\u7403\u3002\u300d \u9ad4\u91cd\u8dcc\u7a7f70\u78c5\u4ecd\u7cbe\u9748 \u66fe\u4e09\u5ea6\u660f\u53a5\u96aa\u6b7b \u81ea\u5f9e\u60a3\u764c\u5f8c\uff0c\u6881\u611b\u9ad4\u91cd\u6025\u964d\uff0c\u73fe\u6642\u5df2\u4e0d\u8db370\u78c5\uff0c\u8eab\u5f62\u7626\u9aa8\u5d99\u5ccb\u3002\u96d6\u7136\u5982\u6b64\uff0c\u5979\u8166\u7b4b\u4f9d\u7136\u9748\u6d3b\uff0c\u6d3b\u52d5\u7576\u65e5\u559d\u5b8c\u756a\u8304\u6e6f\u53c8\u54c1\u5690\u71d2\u8089\uff0c\u66f4\u7cbe\u9748\u5730\u7b11\u7a31\uff1a\u300c\u5514\u597d\u6b20\u6211\u9322\u3002\u300d\u5c0d\u65bc\u6703\u5426\u5fa9\u51fa\u62cd\u6232\u5bc4\u8a17\u7cbe\u795e\uff0c\u5979\u5373\u7b11\u62d2\uff1a\u300c\u62cd\u70cf\u8805\u5440\uff0c\u7540\u5f35\u51f3\u6211\u5750\u90c1\u90fd\u5514\u90c1\u54a9\uff1f\u6211\u5572\u6642\u9593\u904e\u5f97\u5e7e\u597d\uff0c\u90fd\u5514\u5920\u6642\u9593\u7528\uff0c\u5e73\u65e5\u5fd9\u65bc\u659f\u8336\u704c\u6c34\u3002\u300d \u5979\u4ea6\u5766\u8a00\u5b6b\u5152\u5341\u5206\u95dc\u5fc3\u5176\u75c5\u60c5\uff0c\u5e0c\u671b\u5979\u63a5\u53d7\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u4f46\u88ab\u5979\u5a49\u62d2\uff1a\u300c\u4f62\u60f3\u6211\u597d\u597d\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u4f46\u6211\u6703\u597d\u8f9b\u82e6\uff0c\u6211\u5514\u73a9\u35ce\u561b\u3002\u6211\u8eab\u9ad4\u5481\u5f31\uff0c\u4e5c\u7642\u90fd\u7642\u5514\u8d77\u5566\u3002\u6211\u672c\u8eab\u5fc3\u81df\u51fa\u554f\u984c\uff0c\u4e09\u5ea6\u660f\u53a5\u8dcc\u5012\u9001\u91ab\uff0c\u751f\u547d\u5782\u5371\uff0c\u5481\u6a23\u4ef2\u53ef\u4ee5\u751f\u5b58\uff0c\u689d\u547d\u6d3b\u5230\u5481\u9577\u90fdOK\u5566\uff0c\u505a\u4eba\u5481\u8caa\u5fc3\u505a\u4e5c\u556b\uff1f\u300d \u6212\u9152\u6e1b\u7159\u767e\u7121\u7981\u5fcc \u81ea\u8a00\u300c\u5fc3\u4e2d\u5bcc\u6709\u300d \u751f\u6d3b\u614b\u5ea6\u65b9\u9762\uff0c\u6881\u611b\u73fe\u6642\u5df2\u6210\u529f\u6212\u9152\uff0c\u5438\u7159\u91cf\u4ea6\u5df2\u6e1b\u5c11\uff0c\u4f46\u4f9d\u7136\u5805\u6301\u4e0d\u53d7\u62d8\u675f\u7684\u4f5c\u98a8\uff0c\u7167\u8b1b\u7c97\u53e3\u3002\u5979\u9738\u6c23\u5730\u8aaa\uff1a\u300c\u908a\u500b\u7ba1\u5230\u6211\uff1f\u5c31\u7b97\u6211\u8001\u7ac7\u7ffb\u751f\u90fd\u639f\u4f62\u51fa\u8857\u3002\u6211\ud843\udd71\u5bb6\u597d\u8b8a\u614b\uff0c\u54b8\u751c\u5622\u7167\u98df\uff0c\u4f62\uff08\u764c\u75c7\uff09\u6210\u65e5\u616b\u607f\u6211\u98df\uff0c\u6211\u5c31\u6210\u65e5\u51f6\u4f62\u300e\u4f60\u597d\u6211\u597d\u300f\u3002\u300d\u9019\u4f4d\u8001\u6232\u9aa8\u6700\u5f8c\u5e7d\u9ed8\u7e3d\u7d50\u81ea\u5df1\u7684\u4eba\u751f\u4e0b\u534a\u5834 \u300c\u4f9d\u5bb6\u500b\u500b\u7aae\u904e\u6211\uff0c\u6211\u5fc3\u4e2d\u5bcc\u6709\u3002\u8b1b\u771f\uff0c\u6211\u90fd\u4e00\u628a\u5e74\u7d00\uff0c\u4ef2\u98df\u5f97\u5e7e\u591a\u556b\uff1f\u300d \u4e00\u5e74\u903e\u5343\u6e2f\u4eba\u78ba\u8a3a\u80f0\u81df\u764c \u65e9\u671f\u816b\u7624\u96e3\u767c\u73fe \u64da\u9999\u6e2f\u5927\u5b78\u674e\u5609\u8aa0\u91ab\u5b78\u9662\u81e8\u5e8a\u816b\u7624\u79d1\u300c\u5bb6\u652f\u63f4\u300d\u8cc7\u6599\u6307\uff0c\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u4e0d\u4f46\u662f\u9999\u6e2f\u7b2c\u5341\u5927\u5e38\u898b\u764c\u75c7\uff0c\u66f4\u662f\u672c\u6e2f\u7b2c\u56db\u81f4\u547d\u7684\u764c\u75c7\uff1b\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u7684\u767c\u75c5\u7387\u53ca\u6b7b\u4ea1\u7387\u65bc\u904e\u53bb10\u5e74\u6301\u7e8c\u4e0a\u5347\u30022022\u5e74\u65b0\u75c7\u5b97\u6578\u90541,037\u5b97\uff0c\u4f54\u672c\u6e2f\u764c\u75c7\u65b0\u75c7\u7e3d\u6578\u76842.9%\uff1b\u540c\u5e74\u5171\u6709920\u4eba\u6b7b\u65bc\u80f0\u81df\u764c\uff0c\u4f54\u764c\u75c7\u6b7b\u4ea1\u7e3d\u6578\u76846.3%\u30022012\u81f32022\u5e74\uff0c\u6b7b\u65bc\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u7684\u4eba\u6578\u8e8d\u534771%\u3002 \u7531\u65bc\u80f0\u81df\u4f4d\u65bc\u4eba\u9ad4\u6df1\u8655\uff0c\u91ab\u8b77\u4eba\u54e1\u5728\u5e38\u898f\u6aa2\u67e5\u4e2d\u96e3\u4ee5\u5bdf\u89ba\u6216\u6478\u5230\u65e9\u671f\u816b\u7624\u3002 \u7576\u60a3\u8005\u958b\u59cb\u51fa\u73fe\u75c7\u72c0\u6642\uff0c\u816b\u7624\u5927\u591a\u5df2\u8b8a\u5927\u6216\u5df2\u64f4\u6563\u5230\u5176\u4ed6\u5668\u5b98\u3002 \u56e0\u6b64\uff0c\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u78ba\u8a3a\u6642\u901a\u5e38\u5df2\u662f\u665a\u671f\uff0c\u9810\u5f8c\u8f03\u5dee\uff0c\u53ea\u670920%\u5de6\u53f3\u7684\u60a3\u8005\u53ef\u4ee5\u63a5\u53d7\u624b\u8853\uff0c\u4f46\u5fa9\u767c\u7387\u5f88\u9ad8\u3002 \u80f0\u81df\u764c\u8a3a\u65b7\u65b9\u6cd5 \t\u8840\u6db2\u6aa2\u67e5 \t\u5167\u7aba\u93e1\u9006\u884c\u81bd\u80f0\u7ba1\u9020\u5f71 \t\u7d93\u76ae\u809d\u81bd\u9053\u9020\u5f71\u8853 \t\u8d85\u8072\u6ce2\u6383\u63cf \t\u96fb\u8166\u6383\u63cf \t\u6b63\u96fb\u5b50\u6383\u63cf 2\u6210\u60a3\u8005\u53ef\u4ee5\u505a\u624b\u8853 \u300c\u764c\u738b\u300d\u975e\u7121\u5f97\u91ab \u9999\u6e2f\u6e2f\u5b89\u91ab\u9662\u8343\u7063\u809d\u81bd\u80f0\u81df\u6aa2\u67e5\u53ca\u6cbb\u7642\u4e2d\u5fc3\u81e8\u5e8a\u4e3b\u7ba1\u66a8\u5916\u79d1\u9867\u554f\u91ab\u751f\u99ac\u5bb6\u69ae\u65bc\u300a\u65e5\u65e5\u5065\u5eb7\u300b\u5c08\u6b04\u66fe\u6307\u51fa\uff0c\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u5728\u9999\u6e2f\u96d6\u6392\u572810\u5927\u764c\u75c7\u4e4b\u672b\uff0c\u4f46\u6b7b\u4ea1\u7387\u537b\u662f\u7b2c4\u9ad8\uff0c\u4e26\u6709\u5e74\u8f15\u5316\u8da8\u52e2\uff1b\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u4e4b\u6240\u4ee5\u88ab\u7a31\u70ba\u300c\u764c\u738b\u300d\uff0c\u7686\u56e0\u816b\u7624\u6bd2\u6027\u5f88\u5f37\uff0c\u764c\u7d30\u80de\u5373\u4f7f\u5728\u521d\u671f\u5df2\u80fd\u5165\u4fb5\u8840\u7ba1\u53ca\u5468\u906d\u5668\u5b98\uff0c\u65bc\u662f\u53ef\u8fc5\u901f\u60e1\u5316\u4e26\u4e14\u65bc\u60e1\u5316\u6642\u624d\u6703\u5448\u73fe\u75c7\u72c0\uff0c\u5728\u767c\u75c5\u5f8c\u6c92\u6709\u63a5\u53d7\u6cbb\u7642\u4e0b\uff0c\u60a3\u8005\u5927\u591a\u7d04\u534a\u5e74\u5167\u6703\u75c5\u901d\u3002\u73fe\u6642\u8981\u5b8c\u5168\u6d88\u9664\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u7684\u552f\u4e00\u65b9\u6cd5\u662f\u4ee5\u624b\u8853\u53d6\u51fa\u816b\u7624\uff0c\u4f46\u81e8\u5e8a\u4e0a\u53ea\u67091\u81f32\u6210\u60a3\u8005\u80fd\u5920\u505a\u624b\u8853\uff0c\u96d6\u7136\u5982\u6b64\uff0c\u53ea\u8981\u53ef\u53ca\u65e9\u6c42\u91ab\u78ba\u8a3a\uff0c\u4e26\u4e14\u8d81\u816b\u7624\u8655\u65bc\u80fd\u5207\u9664\u7684\u968e\u6bb5\u63a5\u53d7\u5c0d\u61c9\u7684\u624b\u8853\u65b9\u6848\uff0c\u662f\u6709\u5e0c\u671b\u53ef\u6839\u6cbb\u7684\u3002 \u99ac\u5bb6\u69ae\u6307\uff0c\u80fd\u5920\u63a5\u53d7\u816b\u7624\u5207\u9664\u624b\u8853\u5207\u9664\u7684\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u500b\u6848\uff0c\u4e00\u822c\u60a3\u8005\u7684\u4e94\u5e74\u5b58\u6d3b\u7387\u7d04\u67094\u6210\uff0c\u82e5\u8853\u5f8c\u60c5\u6cc1\u53ef\u518d\u52a0\u4e0a\u5316\u7642\u70ba\u8f14\u52a9\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u66f4\u6709\u53ef\u80fd\u5c07\u5b58\u6d3b\u7387\u63a8\u9ad8\u591a\u7d042\u6210\u3002\u7136\u800c\uff0c\u7576\u764c\u7d30\u80de\u64f4\u6563\u81f3\u80f0\u81df\u4ee5\u5916\u7684\u5668\u5b98\uff0c\u4e26\u4e14\u5ee3\u6cdb\u4fb5\u8755\u6dcb\u5df4\u7d50\u548c\u4e3b\u8981\u8840\u7ba1\u4e4b\u6642\uff0c\u5c31\u4e0d\u9069\u5408\u505a\u624b\u8853\u4f86\u5b8c\u5168\u6d88\u9664\u816b\u7624\uff0c\u800c\u8981\u9760\u6297\u764c\u85e5\u7269\u5982\u5316\u7642\u6216\u6a19\u9776\u6cbb\u7642\u4f86\u63a7\u75c5\u3002 \u80f0\u81df\u764c5\u5927\u75c5\u5fb5 \u5c0e\u81f4\u6bd4\u4e00\u822c\u4eba\u8f03\u5bb9\u6613\u60a3\u4e0a\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u7684\u9ad8\u5371\u56e0\u7d20\uff0c\u5305\u62ec\uff1a\u76f4\u7cfb\u89aa\u5c6c\u60a3\u80f0\u81df\u764c\u3001\u672c\u8eab\u5e36BRCA1\u6216BRCA2\u57fa\u56e0\u7a81\u8b8a\u3001\u8e0f\u5165\u4e2d\u5e74\u7121\u6545\u60a3\u4e0a\u7cd6\u5c3f\u75c5\u3001\u597d\u98f2\u70c8\u9152\u6216\u9157\u9152\u8005\u3001\u6709\u5438\u7159\u7fd2\u6163\u3001\u60a3\u6162\u6027\u80f0\u81df\u708e\u3001\u80f0\u81df\u6709\u7d50\u77f3\u3001\u75f4\u80a5\u3001\u9577\u671f\u63a5\u89f8\u5927\u91cf\u7684\u6bba\u87f2\u5291\u6216\u77f3\u6cb9\u53ca\u67d3\u6599\u3002\u76f8\u95dc\u9ad8\u5371\u4eba\u58eb\u82e5\u51fa\u73fe\u4ee5\u4e0b\u75c7\u72c0\uff0c\u5efa\u8b70\u76e1\u5feb\u6c42\u91ab\uff1a \t\u4e0a\u8179\u6301\u7e8c\u75bc\u75db\uff0c\u4e26\u53cd\u5c04\u81f3\u80cc\u90e8 \t\u6c92\u80c3\u53e3\u3001\u5641\u5fc3\u3001\u5614\u5410\u3001\u6d88\u5316\u4e0d\u826f\u53ca\u8179\u8139 \t\u9ec3\u75b8\u3001\u76ae\u819a\u6414\u7662\u3001\u5927\u4fbf\u5448\u7070\u81f3\u9676\u571f\u8272 \t\u9ad4\u91cd\u65bc\u77ed\u6642\u9593\u5167\u9a5f\u964d \t\u4e0a\u8179\u5de6\u908a\u6216\u53f3\u908a\u611f\u5230\u6709\u816b\u584a