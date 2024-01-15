15分鐘全身燒脂 爆汗Tabata | 居家運動 | Fit with Joyce
Viu1HK報導：TABATA 比一般騎自行車和室內跑步機燃燒的卡路里高達25%-30%，一齊跟美編Joyce出身汗吧！
00:00 爆汗Tabata
00:34 Jumping Jack
01:05 Lunges
01:31 Squat half burpees
02:06 Plank step
02:35 Up down plank
03:05 Plank + front back walk
03:33 Tricep dip + kick
04:41 Squat
05:14 Pushup
05:43 Squat burpees + row
06:11 High Knees
06:45 Mountain climbers
07:18 Shoulder tap
07:51 Crunches
08:19 Legs knee hug
10:07 Scissors kick
10:29 Climber pulse
11:35 Russian twist
12:01 High plank hold
12:36 Low plank dips
13:07 Low plank hold
13:41 Sqaut side step
