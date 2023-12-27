《You Are My Everything》歌詞｜馮允謙 (Jay Fung)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
馮允謙 (Jay Fung)《You Are My Everything》｜歌詞
改編詞：馮允謙
I was lost in the dark
Was blinded I couldn’t see
I lost the light in me
Wandered the streets of broken dreams
Trapped on a carousel
Revolving in hopeless agony
So I lived with defeat
Drifting away into darkness, aimlessly
Then suddenly,
You came along pulled me from underneath
Saved me from me
Someone, just that someone
Made me truly believe
You are my strength when I’m weak
All that I need
You have been there all along
All of the times you stood by me
Even when times were rough, you still believed
Sun to my stars
Near or afar
I’ll still choose you all along
You are mine, for life
You are my everything
You’re the half that makes me whole
I found the will to fight
I swear I’ll fight for us til the day I die
You’re the body and soul
The heart of my home
That just keeps me hanging on
So subtly
This love has swept me right off of my feet
I can’t believe
No one, there’s just no one
Quite like you, meant for me
You are my strength when I’m weak
All that I need
You have been there all along
All of the times you stood by me
Even when times were rough, you still believed
Sun to my stars
Near or afar
I’ll still choose you all along
You are mine, for life
You are my everything
You’re my one love
In the darkest nights, you’re my guiding light
Sheltered me through the storm
Through the wind and hail
I will never fail
To lose hope, cause I know
You’re all that matters
We’ll endure all disasters
You are my strength when I’m weak
All that I need
You have been there all along
All of the times you stood by me
Even when times were rough, you always believed
Sun to my stars
Near or afar
I’ll still choose you all along
You are mine ~
You are my everything
You’re the half that makes me whole
Ooooo…
You are my everything
Ooooo….