《MY LIFE》歌詞｜Anson Lo 盧瀚霆新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Anson Lo 盧瀚霆《MY LIFE》 | 目錄
Anson Lo 盧瀚霆《MY LIFE》｜新歌試聽
Anson Lo 盧瀚霆《MY LIFE》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
Anson Lo 盧瀚霆《MY LIFE》｜歌詞
殘留著記憶於天上
藏著創傷於肩上但無恙
除低一對翅膀
將一切未來踏破
虔誠時必然荏弱
懷疑時居然更執著
憑著一出生的力量
為我要美好在路上
殘酷亦照樣在路上
問你想不想 攰都要唱 I’ll live my life
In a world that’s so hostile
I’ll live my life (ah)
Don’t you already know that I’ll live my life
痛再痛 我要活著
愛再愛 永遠要愛就要活著
從雲端走到地上
想覺得善良
我要活著 I’ll live my life Breaking me down
Looking around
Still dragging the town, what’s next?
Backstabbing me, people can’t see
They’re still gonna fake it (ya)
Like that, they wanna stay lurkin’,
might even start purgin’
I’m so fed up
Bet that I can be strong and get outta here (huh?) Ready to be like a saint (yeah)
Ready to fly up and faint (yeah)
Want it, want it bad in my head
Love like an angel
No matter my wings are both fallin’
No matter my legs are both hurtin’
Bring it on, bring it on
Let me do what I do, finish this song 月在亮 炫耀著背上月在亮
為創傷鼓掌 攰都要唱 I’ll live my life
In a world that’s so hostile
I’ll live my life (ah)
Don’t you already know that I’ll live my life
痛再痛 我要活著
愛再愛 永遠要愛就要活著
從雲端走到地上
想覺得善良
我要活著 I’ll live my life 當天使 天生漂亮 偏偏痛著
折翼 仍舊越活越漂亮 This is the time
Both my wings have to shine
All of you gotta bow
That’s true, all haters bow down Humanity’s wrecked
Don’t take it back
Don’t let it crack
Rise up, angels and demons aside
Live like you’re gonna live just one life Huh, yeah
I’ma survive
I’ll live my life, yeah I’ll live my life
Don’t you already know that I’ll live my life
痛再痛 我要活著
愛再愛 永遠要愛就要活著
從雲端走到地上
想覺得善良 我要活著
I’ll live my life