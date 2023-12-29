《42》歌詞｜Diplo, Maren Morris新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Diplo, Maren Morris《42》 | 目錄
Diplo, Maren Morris《42》｜歌詞
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, like that '42
'Til the sun go down, pour another round
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, doin' what we do
Turn that music loud, they gon' hate us now
Take it all, one try
That ain't no lie
'Cause this happen, we could be heavenly
Need that one-two-three
Three sips, you're stuck on me
You say you love this shit, I say, "Boy, what if"
What if I told you, "I'm tryna get to know you"
Said, "We could take it slow, yeah"
But if you come on over, hey
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, like that '42
'Til the sun go down, pour another round
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, doin' what we do
Turn that music loud, they gon' hate us now
Love when you lingеr on my lips
That kind of fire from your kiss
That high, you need another hit, need another sip
Lovе when you linger on my lips
That kind of fire from your kiss
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, like that '42
You
You
Like that
Like that '42
Been a long, long day
Wanna know how you taste
Gettin' lost in these eyes, pour you over ice
Give me that four-five-six, so good, don't need no mix
Under these perfect lights, give me that kiss
What if I told you, "I'm tryna get to know you"
Said, "We could take it slow, yeah"
But if you come on over, hey
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, like that '42
'Til the sun go down, pour another round
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, doin' what we do
Turn that music loud, they gon' hate us now
Love when you linger on my lips
That kind of fire from your kiss
That high, you need another hit, need another sip
Love when you linger on my lips
That kind of fire from your kiss
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you, like that '42
You
You
Like that—
Like that '42
You, you
You, you
Yeah, I'll be sippin' on you
Sippin' on you, like that—
Like that '42