《Wife》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《Wife》｜歌詞
(Hello) I cook cream soup, taste is Cocoroco
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
I clean your room, it's so twinkle, twinkle
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
자기야 한입 크게 맛봐 (Ah)
배가 부르대도 뱉으면 나빠 (Uh)
좀 더 줄 테니 그만 침좀 닦아
이제 다 큰 거 아니 너네 아빠
그래 그럴 줄 알고 케이크 좀 구웠어
그게 다가 아냐 위에 체리도 따먹어줘
조심스레 키스하고 과감하게 먹어치워 (Ow!)
어떤지 맛 표현도 들려 보여줘 (Hey)
I cook cream soup, taste is Cocoroco
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
I clean your room, it's so twinkle, twinkle
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
Umm, umm, umm
It's a ddub, ddub, ddub
나의 tongue 살짝 touch
너는 brr, brr, brr (Ah), ha-ha
아 구석구석 깨끗이 닦아놔
섬세한 입술에 손길은 안 닿아
머리부터 발끝까지 그냥 chop, chop, chop
배웠으면 이제 너도 한번 올라타봐
만약 잘한다면 멋진 노래도 부르고
물 만난 인어처럼 예쁜 춤도 춰줄 거야
만약에 잘한다면 나도 배도 부르고
기분 좋으니까 깊숙이 더 삼켜버릴 거야
I cook cream soup, taste is Cocoroco
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
I clean your room, it's so twinkle, twinkle
Want me as your wife but she is umm, umm, umm
Wife, I make you feel so high
I make you feel like lie
But I don't wanna
Wife, wife, wife, wife
Wife, I make you feel so high
I make you feel like lie
But I don't wanna
Wife, wife, wife, wife