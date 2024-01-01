《A Hatful of Dreams》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《A Hatful of Dreams》
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《A Hatful of Dreams》｜歌詞
After seven years of life upon the ocean
It is time to bid the Seven Seas farewell
And the city I've pinned seven years of hopes on
Lies just over the horizon, I can hear the harbor bell
Land, ahoy
Got a tattered overcoat and battered suitcase
Got a pair of leaky boots upon my feet
Gotta drag myself up by my one good bootlace
Gotta work my rotten socks off if I want to make ends meet
I've poured еverything I've got into my chocolate
Now it's timе to show the world my recipes
I've got twelve silver sovereigns in my pocket
And a hatful of dreams
There's a famous restaurant on every street here
There's Brandino's and the Bar Parisian (Restaurant map, sir?)
Oh, thank you
Got a little map to tell me where to eat here
Had a dozen silver sovereigns, now I'm somehow down to ten
Want the finest produce? This is where they stock it (That's three sovereigns, mate)
Though the prices are suspiciously extreme (Can you pay for it?)
I've got five, six, seven?
Six silver sovereigns in my pocket
And a hatful of dreams
Brush your coat, sir?
No thank you
Cologne?
No leave me alone
At last, the Gallery Gourmet
I knew that we'd see it one day
It's everything you said, Mama
And, oh, so much more
Each way that you turn, another famous chocolate store
Here's my destiny, I just need to unlock it
Will I crash and burn or go up like a rocket?
I got nothing to offer but my chocolate
And a hatful of dreams
In this city, anyone can be successful
If they've talent or work hard, or so they say
But they didn't mention it would be so stressful
Just to make a dozen silver sovereigns last more than a day
Could you spare a sovereign for a place to sleep, love?
Of course, here, take all you need
Thank you
I've got one silver sovereign in my pocket
And a hatful of dreams