《Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)》｜歌詞
Lights on camera
Fast life stamina
Nowhere to hide on a satellite
Life on camera
Even if your stars align and you’re light years away
I’ll be the same
I’ll be the same
Tell me if my stars align and I’m light years away
Will you do the same?
Could you, could you please
Please don’t change
Please
Please don’t change
‘Cause I love you, yeah I love you
Oh I love you love the way you are
Please
Please don’t change
Life off camera
Mind’s gone traveler
No more sign on a cellular
Lives off camera
Even if your stars collide and you’re light years away
I’ll be the same
I’ll be the same
Tell me if my stars collide and I’m light years away
Will you do the same?
Could you, could you please
Please don’t change
Please
Please don’t change
‘Cause I love you, yeah I love you
Oh I love you love the way you are
Please
Please don’t change