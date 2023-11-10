《Standing Next to You》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Standing Next to You》 | 目錄
Jung Kook《Standing Next to You》｜歌詞
Standing next to you
Play me slow
Push up on this funk and give me miracles
(Let ya body know)
Make it known
How we left and right is something we control
(You already know)
You know that all night long we rock to this
Screaming I testify this lovin’
All night long we flock to this
Screaming I testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us we’ll survive
The test of time
I promise I’ll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you
You know it’s deeper than the rain
It’s deeper than the pain
When it’s deep like DNA
Something they can’t take away, ay
Take-take-take-take-take-take off
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Afterglow
Leave ya body golden like the sun and the moon
(You already know)
You know that all night long we rock to this
Screaming I testify this lovin’
All night long we flock to this
Screaming I testify that
We’ll survive the test of time
They can’t deny our love
They can’t divide us we’ll survive the test of time
I swear that I’ll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you
You know it’s deeper than the rain
It’s deeper than the pain
When it’s deep like DNA
Something they can’t take away, ay
Take-take-take-take-take-take off
Standing next to you
(Bass and Drums)
Standing next to you