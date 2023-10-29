《3D (feat. Jack Harlow)》歌詞｜Jung Kook, Jack Harlow新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook, Jack Harlow《3D (feat. Jack Harlow)》｜歌詞
I can’t touch you through the phone
Or kiss you through the universe
In another time zone
It’s the only time I can’t reverse
But when there’s 2 dimensions
There’s only 1 I’m missing
And if you feel alone
You don’t have to feel that no more
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh uh
So if you’re ready
And if you’ll let me
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
You won’t regret me
Champagne confetti
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
‘Cause you know how I like it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
Body to body to body to body to body
You and me baby you know, that we got it
So don’t go getting me started
‘Cause you know I get hot hearted
Baby oh baby oh baby you making me crazy
Rain rain rain you can’t fake it
You give me brand new emotion
You got me drinking that potion
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh uh
So if you’re ready
And if you’ll let me
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
You won’t regret me
Champagne confetti
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
‘Cause you know how I like it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
‘Cause you know how I like it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
I’m on my Jung Kook
Take a chick off one look
And when they get took
They don’t ever get untook
When I seen that body you would think it was a dead body
The way I told my boys come look
I used to take girls up to Stony Brook
And steal they hearts like some crook
True story
Now when I hold somebody’s hand
It’s a new story
All my ABGs get cute for me
I had one girl, too boring
Two girls, that was cool for me
Three girls, damn dude’s horny
Four girls, okay now you wh0ring
(Hey hey hey) hey I’m loose
I done put these shrooms to good use
I done put my city on my back
And the world know my name I’m the truth
So if you’re ready
And if you’ll let me
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
You won’t regret me
Champagne confetti
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
‘Cause you know how I like it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
‘Cause you know how I like it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
I got you playing with yourself on camera
You my bae, just like Tampa
Speaking of bucks I got those, and as for f**ks well not those
And as for thots well do you really wanna know? I thought so
I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky
And you ain’t gotta guarantee me nothing
I just wanna see if I get lucky
I just wanna meet you in the physical and see if you would touch me