《Dive》歌詞｜Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》 | 目錄
Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜新歌試聽
Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜製作
Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜歌詞
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
The sun, it brings me up, it gets me high
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
So stay a little longer, my love
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
They wash away the darkness from my mind
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
Oh my
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your lovе, your love
I just wanna dive into your love
I just wanna divе into your love
(I wanna dive, wanna dive)
I just wanna dive into your love
I feel there's something coming over me
It's like a flash in my head
Right here with you is where I'm supposed to be
It's like coming home again
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
The sun, it brings me up, it gets me high
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
So stay a little longer, my love
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
They wash away the darkness from my mind
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
Oh my
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love
I just wanna dive into your love
(I wanna dive, wanna dive)
I just wanna dive into your love