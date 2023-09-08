Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory Dive 《Dive》歌詞｜Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Dive》歌詞｜Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

Dive歌詞｜Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》於2023-09-01推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》 | 目錄

  1. Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜新歌試聽
  2. Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜製作
  3. Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜歌詞
  4. Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜MV

Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜新歌試聽


Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜製作

有待更新
Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜歌詞

I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
The sun, it brings me up, it gets me high
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
So stay a little longer, my love
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
They wash away the darkness from my mind
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
Oh my
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your lovе, your love
I just wanna dive into your love
I just wanna divе into your love
(I wanna dive, wanna dive)
I just wanna dive into your love
I feel there's something coming over me
It's like a flash in my head
Right here with you is where I'm supposed to be
It's like coming home again
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
The sun, it brings me up, it gets me high
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
So stay a little longer, my love
I just can't get enough of all these summer skies
They wash away the darkness from my mind
I can live in this moment for the rest of time
Oh my
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love, your love
Dive into your love, your love
I just wanna dive into your love
I just wanna dive into your love
(I wanna dive, wanna dive)
I just wanna dive into your love

Lost Frequencies, Tom Gregory《Dive》｜MV

有待更新
