Paul Russell Lil Boo Thang 《Lil Boo Thang》歌詞｜Paul Russell新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Lil Boo Thang》歌詞｜Paul Russell新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

Lil Boo Thang歌詞｜Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》於2023-08-18推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Paul Russell新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》 | 目錄

  1. Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜新歌試聽
  2. Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜製作
  3. Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜歌詞
  4. Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜MV

Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜新歌試聽


回到目錄

Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜製作

作曲：Al McKay, Maurice White & Paul Russell
作詞：Al McKay, Maurice White & Paul Russell
回到目錄

Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜歌詞

Let me tell you
Girl! You my lil' boo thang
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know Put a lil' gold in the teeth
And the fit goes hard took the doors off the Jeep, okay
I see your brother holding your seat, no beef
But I'm down to get to know you at least
Don't take my talkin' to you wrong
I can keep it chill like I smoke a young blunt
I'ma keep it real when your man long gone
If you're looking for a friеnd then you got the wrong song Baby girl, what's good, what's with ya?
If you booked tonight, that's fiction
I'm outsidе, not with ya
You want me, go figure
To the back, to the front
You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one (Hey)
To the back, to the front
You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one (One) You my lil' boo thang
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know Hey
Girl you got me
I'm singing
It's like
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my love
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my (My)
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my love
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, got the best of my You my lil' boo thang (Yeah)
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know

回到目錄

Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜MV

有待更新
回到目錄

圖片來源：專輯封面

讀者留言

熱門文章

 