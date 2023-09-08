《Lil Boo Thang》歌詞｜Paul Russell新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》 | 目錄
Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜新歌試聽
Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜製作
作曲：Al McKay, Maurice White & Paul Russell
作詞：Al McKay, Maurice White & Paul Russell
Paul Russell《Lil Boo Thang》｜歌詞
Let me tell you
Girl! You my lil' boo thang
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know Put a lil' gold in the teeth
And the fit goes hard took the doors off the Jeep, okay
I see your brother holding your seat, no beef
But I'm down to get to know you at least
Don't take my talkin' to you wrong
I can keep it chill like I smoke a young blunt
I'ma keep it real when your man long gone
If you're looking for a friеnd then you got the wrong song Baby girl, what's good, what's with ya?
If you booked tonight, that's fiction
I'm outsidе, not with ya
You want me, go figure
To the back, to the front
You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one (Hey)
To the back, to the front
You a ten baby girl, but I'm the one (One) You my lil' boo thang
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know Hey
Girl you got me
I'm singing
It's like
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my love
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my (My)
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, you got the best of my love
Oh, ooh-oh, ooh, got the best of my You my lil' boo thang (Yeah)
So, I don't give a hoot what your dude say
Girl, I know
You a lil' too tame
I be shooting that shot like 2K
Girl, I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know
Tell em' I'm, tell em' I'm next
Tell em' you found a lil' something too fresh
I know