《Untie》歌詞｜VIVIZ新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
VIVIZ《Untie》｜歌詞
La la la la la la la la la la
Style Where you go, what you do, all your life
Is it fake or real, that smile?
Wanna get some “Likes” We’re tara tara all tied
Hide 네모난 틀에 감춰둔 Lies 흐릿해진 Wrong or right
Gonna blow your mind We’re tara tara all tied
거울 속 나 Now I’m kinda freakin’
홀린 듯이 뭔가 놓친 듯 Feeling
On my timeline 속에 가둬둔 나 끊임없이
Quick swipe new feed yeah whoo
I’m locked up in the square shape
낯선 내 모습 Who is she?
나도 몰래 꾸며대는 My life 깊숙이 갇혀버린 Frame
Like mirage twinkles 반짝인 Illusion
매일 쫓아가 Every single day
이건 점점 Kill you little 날이 갈수록
In the feed 나 자신을 잃어가 More and more
Style Where you go, what you do, all your life
Is it fake or real, that smile?
Wanna get some “Likes” We’re tara tara all tied
Hide 네모난 틀에 감춰둔 Lies 흐릿해진 Wrong or right
Gonna blow your mind We’re tara tara all tied
I’m so curious 화면 속 난 Look so gorgeous
화려한 Story Victorious
But why am I feeling emptiness
Look at me look at me look at me
Now attention please
가득히 채워진 Feed 안엔 없어 Real me
달콤한 Addiction follow the temptation
따라 걸어가 Every single day
이건 점점 Kill you little 날이 갈수록
아득히 나 자신을 잃어가 More and more
Style Where you go, what you do, all your life
Is it fake or real, that smile?
Wanna get some “Likes” We’re tara tara all tied
Hide 네모난 틀에 감춰둔 Lies 흐릿해진 Wrong or right
Gonna blow your mind We’re tara tara all tied
Ta ta ta ta ta ta all tied Ta ta ta ta ta ta all tied
허상 위의 Picture 이젠 난 싫어
보란 듯이 지워 Set me free set me free
나를 위해 Untie untie 잃었던 날 Fill up fill up
Imma find my real life real life real life
Style Where you go, what you do, all your life
Is it fake or real, that smile?
Wanna get some “Likes” We’re tara tara all tied
Hi 이제는 안녕 My little lies 작은 틀을 벗어나
큰 세상을 봐 We’re tara tara untied
Ta ta ta ta ta ta untied Ta ta ta tara tara untied
Ta ta ta ta ta ta untied Ta ta ta ta tara tara untied